So far, mostly good for the area football teams after passing their first test of the season.
Kickoff Classics do not count in the standings, but they are terrific measuring sticks for where each team is as the season gets under way.
Four area teams won their Classic matchups, each doing so in impressive fashion. In all six contests, there were standouts worthy of receiving what we here at Sun Preps call “Game Balls.”
For more information on Friday's games, visit SunPreps.com.
For this little ditty, we’ll always go in alphabetical order.
Let’s get to it:
CHARLOTTE
The Tarpons crushed visiting Barron Collier 35-10 by doing something they didn’t do very much at all last season: Throwing the ball.
With junior quarterback Michael Valentino under center, 6-2, 170-pound junior wideout Brady Hall finally had someone who could deliver him the ball.
Hall amassed 109 yards on 10 receptions, including a touchdown. What a difference a year makes.
With a bona fide passing attack in the tool box, they always solid Tarpons running game finally has cover to prevent defenses from loading the box.
DESOTO COUNTY
The Bulldogs made quick work of visiting Cape Coral, dispatching the Seahawks 21-0. If not for three turnovers on botched exchanges, the score could have been even more lopsided, as the offensive line overwhelmed their foe at the point of attack and the gaggle of running backs ran roughshod over the rest.
But in celebrating the number on the left side of the score, don’t forget what you see on the right side of it. Which is nothing. That goose egg was made possible by a rowdy defense that appeared to take offense whenever the Seahawks had a play go for positive yardage.
The Bulldogs racked up 10 tackles for loss on the night, led by senior defensive lineman Shane Galloway. His blue 77 jersey draped over Cape Coral’s unsuspecting quarterbacks and running backs will haunt the Seahawks coaching staff throughout the week as it reviews the game film.
LEMON BAY
Patience has its rewards.
Joe Scott sat patiently behind Lemon Bay’s otherworldly duo of Jason Hogan and Jacob Sekach and also ceded carries to rising start Landon Spanninger as the Mantas put together an undefeated regular season in 2021.
With the graduation of Hogan and Sekach and Spanninger’s unfortunate, season-ending injury, Scott got his chance during Friday’s game at South Fort Myers. His four touchdowns in a 28-21 win easily outdistance any other individual performance in the area.
NORTH PORT
The Bobcats had the longest road trip of the week, hightailing it up to Brooksville, where they lost to Central, 13-7.
While his team came out on the wrong side of the scoreboard, second-year coach Garon Belser got an answer to a very important question concerning his team – the kids on the offensive line are going to be alright.
North Port had four offensive linemen making their varsity debuts Friday night. Two were freshmen and another was a sophomore. Tackles Justin Benner and Nathan Townsend, guards John Yahara and Nash Hudgens, along with center Corbin White consistently moved the line of scrimmage and kept their quarterback’s jersey clean until a fourth quarter sack.
PORT CHARLOTTE
The Pirates’ offense is real and it is spectacular. With two strong running backs in Edd Guerrier and Julius Roach as well as the Wonder Brothers Becerill at wideout (Justice and Cameron), senior quarterback Bryce Eaton has plenty of weapons to choose from as he appraises opposing defenses.
Thanks to that embarrassment of offensive riches, Eaton got out to a fast start in Port Charlotte’s 35-12 romp against a good Dunbar team at Pirates Cove. He completed 11 of his first 13 passes for 135 yards en route to a 202-yard night. He tossed four touchdown passes – two each to the Becerill Boys – as the Pirates sailed to victory formation
VENICE
The defending state champions aren’t often manhandled, but that’s exactly what happened in Friday’s 41-3 loss to nationally ranked IMG Academy.
As could be expected from the prep academy foe, the Ascenders played as grown men against a Venice team that will be spending the early part of the season finding its identity.
The lopsided affair muted the quietly solid performances of 5-star defensive end Damon Wilson II and the running back tandem of Jamarice Wilder and Alvin Johnson III, but Cardinal Mooney transfer Ryan Matulevich made some noise with five receptions against the Ascenders’ suffocating secondary.
