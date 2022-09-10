LBgat 6

PHOTO BY KAT EDWARDS Lemon Bay's Joe Scott runs for a big gain during Friday's game at Gateway. The game was postponed until Monday with Lemon Bay leading, 14-0.

Well, that was yet another weird week of football for our Sun Preps-area squads.

Once again, only DeSoto County emerged victorious – although Lemon Bay could have something to say about that on Monday – as Charlotte and Port Charlotte were bounced and Venice took the week off.


