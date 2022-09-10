Well, that was yet another weird week of football for our Sun Preps-area squads.
Once again, only DeSoto County emerged victorious – although Lemon Bay could have something to say about that on Monday – as Charlotte and Port Charlotte were bounced and Venice took the week off.
Oh, but there were game balls to be had. We’re even going to include Lemon Bay, despite the fact the Mantas’ game at Gateway was put on pause for a couple of days by lightning.
Let’s get after it:
CHARLOTTE
We’ll get a little deeper into the details of the Tarpons’ 48-10 loss to Manatee in the Power 6 Rankings on Monday. For now, we must revel in the continued play of Kris McNealy.
The 5-10, 180-pound, two-way senior runs with a strength and bearing of someone 20 pounds heavier. He was Charlotte’s primary producer on a night otherwise worth forgetting, amassing 98 yards on 24 carries.
Defensively, he is part of Charlotte’s solid back seven and, overall, he’s a – shall we say – very vocal.
DESOTO COUNTY
Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Lil’Dreco Tompkins had a great night. The dynamic, 6-3, 200-pound senior who looks the way Charlotte’s McNealy plays has had few peers on the field early on this season.
In Friday’s 20-14 win at George Jenkins, Tompkins ran for one score, caught another touchdown and converted on a two-point play.
Lest his game ball shelf become crowded, we’re going hand this week’s game balls to the defensive duo of Jamari Redding and Hunter Zirkle. Throughout the preseason, Bulldogs coach Sam Holland was convinced Zirkle and Redding might be the best defensive end combo in the area.
Saturday, they combined on a sack and fumble that led to DeSoto’s game-winning points. With the Bulldogs trailing 14-12, Zirkle drilled the George Jenkins quarterback, popping the ball free. Redding snatched the ball out of the air and ran in the go-ahead score.
It was the reverse of a similar play earlier in the game in which Redding delivered a blow and Zirkle scooped up the loose ball.
LEMON BAY
OK, so the Mantas are currently leading Gateway 14-0 in a state of suspended animation.
But Joe Scott stands still for no one.
On a fourth-and-inches play shortly before lightning struck, Scott burst through and past the Gateway defense for a 66-yard score.
To be continued …
NORTH PORT
Lost in Friday’s shenanigans were North Port’s exploits on Thursday night at IMG Academy Blue.
Though the Bobcats fell, 28-10, they kept the game close until late, trailing just 14-10 entering the fourth quarter.
Progress, thy name is North Port.
The Bobcats fell in an early 14-0 hole before rattling off the game’s next 10 points. Quarterback Evan Burger was the key. He completed a long pass on a 4th-and-long to get the Bobcats in the Ascenders’ red zone, then bulled his way in from one yard out to cut the IMG lead in half.
He later led the Bobcats on a drive that ended in a short Caiden Thomas field goal.
Shoutout to the Bobcats defense, which held a team that scored 43 on Lemon Bay to 28.
PORT CHARLOTTE
The Pirates fell flat on the road at Gulf Coast, losing 34-23 in a game they probably could have won with last week’s big effort against Charlotte.
But that doesn’t mean there was no effort.
Jamal Streeter continues to be a standout at wide receiver for Port Charlotte. He gathered in six receptions for 110 yards as the Pirates built a 23-20 lead. The Becerill Boys – Justice and Cameron – continue to shine as well, combining for 138 yards on nine receptions.
