This is the end, friends. This is the final installment of Game Balls for the 2022 regular season. It has been a vexing year for all of our area teams, thanks to Hurricane Ian’s disruption.
Throughout the area, so many athletes returned to the field with off-field distractions nipping at their heels. How does one go to school and put in their work on the practice field when there is no electricity at home and a hole in their bedroom ceiling?
Yet here we are, at season’s end, and goodness knows, we’re going out with a bang after seeing the two of the best performances of the season.
If you saw coverage of Friday night’s games in Saturday’s edition of The Daily Sun, then you already know which two local players we’re talking about.
If you don't know, we're talking about Connor Trim and Edd Guerrier (this is a newspaper, not a TV or radio show ... we don't do teases and go to a commercial here).
Let’s get to that right away, then a little later, we’ll hit you with a some bonus content.
CHARLOTTE
Connor Trim closed out his high school football career with what has to go down as the top performance by any Sun Preps player this season. In Charlotte’s 48-7 rout of Riverdale, the senior accounted for five touchdowns on offense and recovered a fumble on defense. It’s no coincidence that Charlotte’s 2-0 run to close out the season coincided with Trim’s two best games in terms of production.
DESOTO COUNTY
The Bulldogs rolled past rival Hardee 35-20 to keep the Buck Carlton Trophy in Arcadia for another year. Lil’Dreco Tompkins had himself another multi-touchdown game, picking up a pair against the Wildcats as DeSoto won back-to-back games in the state’s longest continuous rivalry for the first time since 2015-2016. Earlier in the week, Tompkins had three touchdowns in DeSoto’s 34-22 loss at Lemon Bay.
LEMON BAY
The Mantas had themselves a 2-0 week, holding off DeSoto County on Monday then cruising past North Port on Friday. Monday’s game was wild, with the Mantas scoring two touchdowns in the game’s final minute. There were a number of heroes for Lemon Bay in that game, but we’ll go with Lorenzo Mauceri, who came on in relief of an injured Trey Rutan to direct what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown drive. Moments later, Gabe Dickerson gathered in a fumble and returned it for the game’s final points. Friday, Taron Sanders got things started with a long kickoff return to begin the game, followed by the first score during a 35-7 win against the Bobcats.
NORTH PORT
It was a grim outing at Lemon Bay, but quarterback Nicklas Pinto had a nice moment, directing the Bobcats on a 12-play scoring drive capped by a pass to Patrick White for the team’s lone points.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Holy cow, people. Edd Guerrier has been under wraps in recent weeks because Pirates coach Jordan Ingman is managing his workload for the playoffs. In a must-win situation on Friday at Braden River, Ingman turned him loose. A whopping 273 yards and three touchdowns later, Port Charlotte hoisted its first district trophy since 2013, ending eight consecutive seasons of runner-up finishes.
VENICE
It was a bit of a lackluster regular season finale by Venice standards, but let’s think about that for a minute: The Indians had a milquetoast outing, losing 26-20 to Clearwater International Academy. The Knights just happen to be the state’s No. 20 team, according to MaxPreps. Against anyone else in the region, with the possible exception of Port Charlotte, the Knights likely win by a running clock. So with that in mind, let’s give a nod to Alvin Johnson III for a workmanlike 112 yards on 32 carries and take note of Brooks Bentley distributing the ball evenly to big-time receiving threats Keyon Sears and Ryan Matulevich (six receptions each).
So that is how the ball bounced for Week 11. Since we have now reached the end of this little weekly novelty, we thought it might be nice to look back at a season’s worth of Game Balls:
WEEK 0: Charlotte wiped out Barron Collier 35-10, keyed by 10 receptions, 109 yards and a touchdown from Brady Hall. … DeSoto County’s Shane Galloway spearheaded a Bulldogs defense that recorded 10 tackles for loss in a 21-0 win against Cape Coral. Lemon Bay’s Joe Scott pummeled South Fort Myers for four touchdowns in a 28-21 victory. … North Port lost to Central 13-7, but got a promising performance from a young offensive line. … Port Charlotte did whatever it wanted in a 35-12 romp against Dunbar, led by Bryce Eaton’s big night: 202 yards passing and four touchdowns. … Venice took a 41-3 beating, but Damon Wilson II flashed the skills that made him one of the nation’s top defensive end recruits.
WEEK 1: Charlotte got roughed up by Dunbar, 23-3, but Thomas Forte delivered a 32-yard field goal. … DeSoto County’s Tompkins recorded touchdowns on a kickoff return and a long run while also tossing a TD pass during a 19-8 win at Okeechobee. … Port Charlotte lost a shootout with Bishop Verot, but the duo of Eaton and running back Guerrier excelled. Eaton had 343 total yards and two touchdowns while Guerrier rushed for 201 yards and three scores. … Venice lost a tough one to Miami Northwestern, 32-26, but Bentley began to look the part at quarterback during a furious rally, tossing a pair of TD passes to briefly knot the game at 26-26.
WEEK 2: Charlotte lost to rival Port Charlotte 41-14, but Kris McNealy was a bright spot. The senior recorded an interception and added a 45-yard touchdown late in the game. … DeSoto County blew itself up with turnovers and penalties during a 10-7 loss to Mariner, but Tompkins delivered a 22-yard touchdown run. … IMG Blue might have escaped with a 43-36 win against Lemon Bay, but Scott continued to shine, ripping off 170 yards rushing and accounting for four scores, including a 93-yard kickoff return. … North Port also fell in a shootout, 46-32, against Gateway Charter. Jaylon Fulton had a nice game, though, with an interception and a kickoff return TD. … In getting that cathartic Peace River Rivalry win, Port Charlotte’s defense recorded 10 sacks. … Venice got in the win column with a 12-11 squeaker against Naples, thanks to some emergency duty on offense by Elliot Washington II.
WEEK 3: Charlotte suffered a 48-17 defeat to Manatee, but McNealy continued to shine as a two-way standout. He had 98 rushing yards and proved to be a shutdown defender in the defensive backfield. … DeSoto County went to George Jenkins and won, 20-14. Tompkins had another great game, but the DE duo of Hunter Zirkle and Jamari Redding turned heads by combining on a pair of sack and fumbles, one which Redding returned for the winning score. … In a harbinger of a looming threat, storms ended Lemon Bay’s night early in a 14-0 win against Gateway. Scott had just struck for a 66-yard touchdown when the thunder rolled. The two teams finished the game the following Monday with Lemon Bay winning, 41-7. … North Port lost to IMG Blue, 28-10, but trailed just 14-10 in the fourth quarter. Evan Burger completed a long pass on a 4th-and-long to get close, then punched it in himself for the Bobcats’ lone TD. … At the time, Port Charlotte’s 34-23 loss had the look of a Peace River hangover. Gulf Coast has since proven to be a very good team. Jamal Streeter was the big producer this time, with 110 yards on six receptions.
WEEK 4: DeSoto County clobbered Gateway Charter as Tompkins racked up three more touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, Zirkle recorded a safety. … Injuries began to mount for Lemon Bay in a 37-0 loss to North Fort Myers, but backup QB Lorenzo Mauceri offered a silver lining with 52 rushing yards in emergency duty. … Booker smashed North Port 42-7, but the Bobcats got another good night from Fulton, who had a 40-yard interception return for a TD. … Port Charlotte bounced back with a 35-0 mauling of Ida Baker as Samuel Clerjuste had a 47-yard, scoop-and-score defensive touchdown. … Venice fell to St. Frances on national television, 34-17, but acquitted itself well by outplaying their Baltimore visitors after falling in a 27-3 hole. Wilson II and Jack Huber made several impressive plays on defense.
WEEK 5: Charlotte lost to rival Fort Myers 34-23 but Hall’s connection to quarterback Michael Valentino continued to solidify as he plucked another three touchdowns out of the air. … Zirkle had 11 tackles and three sacks during DeSoto County’s 34-7 win against Bayshore. … North Port’s only points came on a Caiden Thomas 39-yard field goal in a 35-3 loss to Ida Baker. … Clerjuste continued to make a name for himself with a big goal-line stop and forced fumble during Port Charlotte’s 29-6 win against Manatee. … Venice outlasted Seminole 24-17 behind Bentley, who rallied his squad from a 14-0 deficit.
WEEK 8: That’s not a typo. We jump in time to Week 8 after Hurricane Ian wiped away nearly three weeks of the local preps schedule. Football took on added meaning as a way to help our shattered communities recover. Charlotte battled Lehigh tooth-and-nail in a 19-14 loss but found a home run threat in Shy Goudette, who ripped off a 63-yard touchdown run. … DeSoto County picked up a critical win, defeating Booker 15-7 when Justin Felty picked off a late Tornadoes pass and returned it to the 1-yard line, setting up the game-winning score. … Lemon Bay smothered Bayshore 41-0 behind Rutan’s best night of the year – 138 rushing yards and three TDs. … Venice scored on five consecutive possessions as it squashed Sarasota 46-7. Johnson III and Jamarice Wilder combined for 196 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
WEEK 9: Charlotte hung tough at Pahokee before falling 26-13. Avant Harris and Forte were the keys. Harris had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown while Forte booted a pair of field goals. … DeSoto County’s winning streak came to an end in a 22-15 loss to Osceola but Andy Garibay continued his recent string of strong performances at running back. … Lemon Bay was throttled 35-7 at First Baptist, as the Mantas’ dire injury situation pressed linebacker Nate Dunagan into running back duties, where he provided Lemon Bay’s lone points. … Port Charlotte’s defense took center stage once again during a 42-15 romp at Southeast. Samuel Luther had a BMTD – Big Man Touchdown – while Tyrell Luther, Myron Charles and Desmond Hough recorded sacks. … Sears had a breakout game during Venice’s 31-21 win against Riverview. He had a pair of long touchdown receptions.
WEEK 10: At long last, Charlotte found the win column, waxing Ida Baker 21-3. Trim and Goudette combined for more than 200 rushing yards. Amir Delcin had a scoop-and-score fumble recovery. … Lemon Bay coughed up a 22-6 lead in a 33-22 loss to Booker as injuries continued to pile up. Taron Sanders emerged as a big-play threat, picking up 67 yards on nine carries. … North Port couldn’t hold off Tarpons Springs, losing 14-10 in the game’s final minute. However, sophomore Joey Adebayo offered a glimpse into the team’s future with 84 yards on 10 carries. … Port Charlotte rolled to a 56-14 win against Parrish Community. Guerrier kicked up his feet at halftime, but when his numbers were combined with backups Juluis Roach and Ike Perry, the trio amassed 284 yards and four touchdowns. … Venice squashed IMG White 41-9 as Sears hauled in seven passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Wilder had three scores while Johnson III had 146 rushing yards.
