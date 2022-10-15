The cleanup continues. Not everyone is OK. Normalcy continues to brush past us like a stranger in a crowd.
In a post-Ian world, high school athletics pale in importance, yet provide a critical service in helping communities take a break from the enormity of reconstruction.
Let’s preface this little, weekly distraction by saying the simple act of returning to the practice fields this week earns game balls for all players in the Sun Preps region.
But in addition to those, here are some additional honors for those who were in action on Friday night.
CHARLOTTE
The Tarpons’ 19-14 loss at Lehigh leaves one wondering what Charlotte could have done if it had a full week to prepare for the Lightning.
Charlotte played its best game of the year on short notice following a long layoff – a combination that’s only possible in the wake of a natural disaster.
Throughout the season, the Tarpons have been tinkering with their multi-headed running game. Friday, they might have found their home run threat in Shy Goudette, who rattled off an impressive, 63-yard touchdown for Charlotte’s first points. We’ll see how the Tarpons use him as the season enters its home stretch.
DESOTO COUNTY
Things looked dubious for DeSoto County near the end of Friday’s game. All Booker really needed to do was play it safe, then maybe take its chances in overtime.
But the Tornadoes gambled and lost by attempting a pass deep in their own territory and Justin Felty made them pay with a near pick-six.
Felty’s interception staked the Bulldogs to a first-and-goal at the Booker 1 and Andy Garibay wasted no time breaking a 7-7 tie and leading DeSoto County to the 15-7 victory.
LEMON BAY
It had been 28 days since Lemon Bay last played a game. It had been nearly two weeks since they even stepped on a field for practice.
None of that was apparent on Friday night as the Mantas smothered Bayshore, 41-0 behind a huge night from senior quarterback Trey Rutan.
Clearly fully recovered from an injury that knocked him out of commission in Lemon Bay’s last game on Sept. 16, Rutan accounted for three touchdowns and ran for a team-best 138 yards.
VENICE
As much as any game this season, this was a team win for the Indians. A dominant defense made Sarasota pay for taking some early fourth-down gambles. Special teams came up big with a punt block and the Venice offense scored on five consecutive possessions.
Indians coach John Peacock couldn’t recall the last time a Venice team scored on five straight drives, which is rather mind-boggling, given Venice’s tradition of pinball scoring.
So while Alvin Johnson III (109 rushing yards, two touchdowns), Jamarice Wilder (87 rushing yards, three touchdowns), Brooks Bentley (two touchdown passes), Jaquavious Washington (punt block) and Jack Huber (interception) all have strong game ball resumes, let’s just give it to the entire squad.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.