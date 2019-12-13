A little over a week ago, the Venice girls basketball team had played five games with little to show for it.
The Lady Indians were 0-5, losing all but one game by more than 20 points, and desperately needed a win to boost their spirits.
That win finally came on Dec. 5 at Lemon Bay High, and Venice hasn’t lost since, making it three in a row with a 36-30 victory over Out-of-Door Academy on Thursday night that had first-year coach Jeremy Martin pumping his fist and smiling from ear to ear.
“You can see how they pass now and they believe in the offense,” he said. “We’re working extremely hard every single day. It’s tough because I put a new system in and they didn’t know anything about it. So the first few games it didn’t look like it worked, but now they’re believing in it. They work well together. It’s a good group.”
Part of what has allowed the Indians to flip their fortune has been Martin’s emphasis on shooting and rebounding. With two 6-foot-plus players in the post in Sadie Kluner and Brooklyn DuBay-Smith, Martin encourages his team to let the 3-pointers fly.
If they make it, great. If they miss, one of the 6-footers should have a good chance at grabbing the rebound. In practices, Martin has challenged his players to make at least 250 3-pointers a day. The results are starting to show.
Against the Thunder, half of Venice’s points came from beyond the arc as Kylie Poole, Olivia Sleight and Elea Saba each made a pair of 3-pointers.
Three of those shots came in the opening quarter as Venice opened with an 11-2 lead which they wouldn’t surrender for the rest of the game.
Though Thunder guard Aniya Moore nearly brought her team back at times in the second half with a 14-point, 11-rebound night, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Indians’ shooting from deep.
While Venice’s new offensive strategy is working, the players say t’s not just the playing style that’s helped Venice turn the corner.
“It’s not surprising with the coach we have, but it’s so nice after losing five games to win three in a row,” Saba said. “I feel like we’re already getting better.
“He’s a really motivational coach. Everything he says is positive. It’s a real change from last year. He’s great. He puts the community first and makes sure everyone knows about us.”
Along with his tutelage of the current Indians, Martin also makes a point of coaching up the middle school-aged girls basketball players in Venice — hosting clinics through the YMCA and camps throughout the summer.
If the early returns are any indication of what’s to come, there will be plenty of reasons for Martin to keep smiling.
“I’m excited for the future,” he said. “That’s what I work for. We’re winning every single day. We won today, now we’re gonna win tomorrow and have some great practices.
“Now we have middle school kids coming to the games. I’m doing a lot of camps for the youth players. I’m just trying to bring a different culture to this team. We’ll get there.”
