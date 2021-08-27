VENICE — Fans probably won’t ever see them scoring a touchdown or posting highlights, and some might not even know their names.
However, Venice High football coach John Peacock calls the team’s offensive linemen, “the most important part of the team.”
“I try my best to make them feel special,” he said. “They’re the guys who never get the credit. They have the toughest job. Every play is physical for them and they have to work together as a group.
“We try to build a bond with those guys so that they trust each other and they love each other. They’re friends and they bond not only on our field but away from it, too.”
Though Venice’s Week 1 matchup with Cardinal Gibbons was rescheduled due to issues the Chiefs had with COVID-19 contact tracing, the Indians’ offensive line held up well in its Kickoff Classic performance.
The Indians ran for 293 yards and five touchdowns on just 27 carries while quarterback Ryan Browne also threw for 82 yards and a touchdown in a 56-34 win over Miami Northwestern at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami.
The Indians have returned seven offensive linemen with starting varsity experience this season, many of which have played together since they were freshmen.
Though each vary in size, skill and stature, they try to do everything in harmony.
That means texting each other in an O-line group chat, going out to dinners at least once a week and encouraging each other when practice gets grueling.
“O-line practice is tough,” left tackle Riley Cleary said. “We do probably like 40 plays, then we run like another 40 plays against the 1’s.
“It’s a battle every day, but it’s making us a lot better.”
Get to know Venice’s big guys up front:
The starters
Riley Cleary, Left Tackle
Year: Senior
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 250 pounds
Bench: 300 pounds
Squat: 450 pounds
Daily Diet: Five sandwiches, several snacks and a gallon of water spread out throughout the day.
When he started playing O-line: Midseason junior year.
Varsity experience: Played defensive line last year before he was converted into a left guard, where he started the remainder of the season.
John Kisgen, Left Guard
Year: Senior
Height: 5-foot-7
Weight: 230 pounds
Bench: 300 pounds
Squat: 440 pounds
Daily diet: Five meals interspersed throughout the day when he finds time.
When he started playing O-line: 3rd grade.
Varsity experience: Promoted to varsity as a sophomore. Played both left and right guard last year.
Zach Allen, Center
Year: Senior
Height: 6 foot
Weight: 250 pounds
Bench: 300 pounds
Squat: 450 pounds
Daily diet: No breakfast. Chicken nuggets and a quick meal before practice. After practice, the “Bahama Mama” sausage and a Powerade with O-line teammates at 7/11. At night, a dinner at home.
When he started playing O-line: Pop Warner for flag, freshman year for tackle.
Varsity experience: Promoted to varsity as a sophomore. Started every game last year.
Matthew Peavley, Right Guard
Year: Sophomore
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 275 pounds
Bench: 345 pounds
Squat: 450 pounds
Daily diet: A ham sandwich immediately following morning workouts. Snacks until lunch. School lunch. A snack before practice. A snack at 7/11 with teammates. At night, a big dinner at home.
When he started playing O-line: Kindergarten.
Varsity experience: Started five games last year at right guard.
David Raney, Right Tackle
Year: Senior
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 260 pounds
Bench: 385 pounds
Squat: 495 pounds
Daily diet: Protein shake for breakfast. Snacks throughout the day like trail mix, protein bars or apples. A sandwich for lunch. At night, dinner at home.
When he started playing O-line: Kindergarten.
Varsity experience: Promoted to varsity spring season of freshman year. Has played every position on the line. Starting right tackle this season. Committed to play for the Naval Academy.
Rotational players
Billal Omar, Tackle
Year: Junior
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 290 pounds
Bench: 295 pounds
Squat: 435 pounds
Daily diet: Three eggs for breakfast, then meals based around carbs, rice and meat. Ate two dinners daily when he was bulking to get up from 230 pounds.
When he started playing O-line: Freshman year.
Varsity experience: Promoted as a sophomore before breaking his wrist. Backup tackle this season.
Dylon Manganelli, Guard and Tackle
Year: Senior
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 270 pounds
Bench: 300 pounds
Squat: 415 pounds
Daily diet: Breakfast, lunch and dinner plus four peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and other snacks throughout the day.
When he started playing O-line: 3rd grade.
Varsity experience: Promoted to varsity spring of freshman year. Has played both guard and tackle.
