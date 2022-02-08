VENICE — At first glance it might be hard for some people to believe that Lauren McMahon and Juliana Courville are state-qualifying weightlifters.
A pair of diminutive Venice seniors, McMahon stands 5-feet tall and weighs 98 pounds while Courville stands at 5-feet-5, 133 pounds — both lifting a few pounds below the weight class requirements of 101 and 139 pounds, respectively.
However, there’s much more to the two athletes than meets the eye.
Each senior finished as a regional runner-up this season, setting up a return to the 3A state championships on Thursday afternoon at Port St. Joe High School in Gulf County.
“When she was younger, Juliana was a soccer player and she evolved into track,” Venice girls weightlifting coach Sascha Hyer said. “Then, I talked her into trying weightlifting because it would help her with track, and she’s completely bought in. Lauren is the same way. She’s been with me for three years now, and she’s driven.
“It’s 100 percent a drive to be better for them. This sport, to me, is about empowerment, and I think they have both bought in to that," Hyer continued. "They feel more comfortable and confident now. They’ve both changed their bodies through this sport.”
At the regional tournament earlier this month, McMahon and Courville had little trouble advancing to states.
McMahon benched 105 pounds and clean-and-jerked 115 pounds while Courville benched 145 pounds and clean-and-jerked 150 pounds.
McMahon and Courville are both ranked inside the top-10 for their respective weight classes in the state, and will have a chance to earn their first-ever medals with a top-six finish.
But there’s more to the story than just lifting weight for these two.
Find out more about Courville and McMahon in this Q&A:
What do you do when you’re not lifting or training?
Courville: I like art, so I like to draw. I also like music, so I like to sing and play the piano. I’m also working, and I study for school. I work at Publix at Palmer Ranch as a cashier on the weekends, where I’ve been working since I was 14. I also have time set aside for church on Sunday. I fit in my other hobbies where I can, but my main focus is school and practice.
McMahon: I work part-time at Sharky’s on the Pier as a busser. I go to school here, and I go to school part-time at SCF, too. I finish here at the high school in the mornings and then do my college classes online. I work out on my own, too, and spend time with my family. I have a lot of family, so that takes up a lot of time.
What’s your best high school accomplishment?
Courville: That’s a hard one. I think making it to states in all three of my sports (cross country, weightlifting and track) is pretty cool. Seeing myself work to that level in not just running — but two types of it — and lifting, makes me proud.
McMahon: I’m very proud of myself for starting college early. I think that’s a great accomplishment because I already have college credits under my belt for free. It was important for me to go hard my first year of high school to get where I am now, with my first year of college pretty much done.
Favorite school subject and why?
Courville: I like the sciences. Wait, does art count? If art counts, then that one all the way. It’s the most fun. If I have to choose something where you, I don’t know, use your brain, I guess science. I want to major in kinesiology so I can get into physical therapy or training.
McMahon: I want to major in biology or health sciences one day to become a physicians assistant. Math is probably my favorite subject though. It’s easy to me and makes sense. Numbers is where it’s at.
Your nickname that friends/family have given you?
Courville: Some of my friends call me “Jules.” Most people just call me Juliana, though.
MaMahon: Well, my family calls me “Lo” because I’m short and my first name is Lauren.
One non-athletic talent?
Courville: Art and music. I play the violin, the piano and I love drawing. I used to be a part of the choir at church, too. Now I just like to do it on Instagram.
McMahon: I can sing.
How do you psych yourself up for a lift?
Courville: I used to psych myself out a lot. I used to only think about getting the weight up. Now, I take a little different approach. I take a few deep breaths, I make the sign of the cross because I’m Catholic, and I envision myself getting a heavier weight. That visualization has helped me this season.
McMahon: I’m a visual person, and I’ve played basketball, so I was always like “see yourself taking the shot.” Now my pops tells me “be the bar,” so I always tell myself that. Really, though, I pick one spot and look at it and tell myself, ‘You’ve got this.’
I kinda forget about the weight because if I think about the weight, then I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I can get this,’ because I weigh 98 pounds and I have 120 pounds over my head. If I think about it, it’s a lot.
One go-to pump-up song?
Courville: Oh shoot, that’s hard. I forget the name, but I think it’s “I believe that we will win” by Pitbull.
McMahon: NF is really what I listen to. They’re a great band and that’s what I work out to. Not a particular song, though.
Thoughts about competing at states?
Courville: I’m gonna go out there and I’m gonna try some weights I haven’t tried before and see what happens. I’m gonna give it my best shot. I want to medal. I’m not gonna go there and just be like, ‘Oh, whatever,’ but in the end, making it this far in a sport I wouldn’t consider my “first sport” is pretty awesome.
McMahon: I’m very excited that it’s my last year and I did qualify. It’s a little scary that it’s so soon, but I’m excited to have the experience again — not only just me lifting, but also watching other girls lift. Some of the weight these girls lift is insane, and it’s fun to watch.
