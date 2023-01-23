PORT CHARLOTTE – Facing a DeSoto County team that was finally back at full strength on Monday, the Port Charlotte girls basketball team packed a lunch pail and put in some blue-collar work to pull out a 51-42 victory.

With Genesis Goldwire back in the heart of the Bulldogs’ starting five, DeSoto County’s defense and rebounding proved to be an obstacle in the early going for Port Charlotte.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments