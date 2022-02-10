NAPLES — The Venice girls basketball team had a front-row seat to see what it takes to win regional playoff games on Thursday night at Gulf Coast.
The price of admission, however, was the end of their season as they were outplayed from start to finish in a 72-42 running-clock loss to the Sharks.
It was the second loss in eight days against Gulf Coast, who also dispatched Venice in the district semifinals on the way to a district title.
“This was a big game for all these freshmen,” Venice coach Jeremy Martin said of his three freshmen starters, Addison Ivery, Tessa O’Leary and Zoe O’Leary. “I’m just glad we got the opportunity and the experience. It was an awesome selection Sunday. We were all hanging around the computer and when we got in, we made a big deal about it.
“Our district has three of the top teams in it. Just being here is awesome. I want them to experience this because this is where they’re gonna be.”
The regional playoff berth was the first for Venice (13-8) under third-year coach Jeremy Martin, and was a little unexpected after the team struggled to keep up with the Sharks and Riverview in district play this season.
Despite knowing the odds were against them, Venice expended its best effort from the opening tip.
Indians guards Makenna Wright and Ivery tried to play their typically aggressive defense — jumping passing lanes and swiping at the ball — but the Sharks offense always seemed a touch too fast or a player too deep.
Instead, it was the Sharks who created extra opportunities.
That was apparent from the team’s first possession as senior guard Kaylee Travlos missed a pair of corner jumpers before finally getting a third attempt to fall thanks to a pair of offensive rebounds.
Sharks senior forward Reese Tremitiere led the way with 14 rebounds — several for second-chance looks — and junior teammates Tyrah Townsend and Madelyn Leslie each added nine boards as they kept the ball out of the Indians’ hands.
“Rebounds (is where it got away),” Martin said. “They’re so big and so good. We got abused. (Tremitiere and Townsend) are two of the best bigs I’ve seen work together like that. It was amusing. I loved watching it. They’re one hell of a team the way they move the ball."
The Sharks earned extra shots from steals, too, as senior guard Katie Ambrose (game-high five steals) led an up-tempo defense that won the turnover battle, 16-6 — effectively stopping several Indians runs.
“Our job was to take away (Leslie) and (Ambrose)," Martin saiid. "(Travlos) had what, the game of her life, so then we have to guard her, and the others are open. I don’t have five girls like that just yet.”
Though Venice closed the gap to 20-15 when Ivery (11 points) drilled one of her three 3-pointers to open the second quarter, the Indians couldn’t crawl any closer.
Gulf Coast responded by scoring four straight buckets on put-backs and kept Venice off the scoreboard, pushing the lead to 38-19 at halftime.
It only got worse from there for Venice.
Tremitiere, Leslie and Townsend combined for 11 third-quarter points as they helped Gulf Coast stretch its lead close to the running-clock threshold near the end of the third quarter.
Venice, meanwhile, hardly had enough left to hold off the charge, let alone mount one of their own. Sophomore center Magdalena Daukaus grabbed six rebounds and Zoe O’Leary added four rebounds and two blocks, but none of their teammates could grab more than three rebounds all night as the deficit grew.
Finally, with the game clearly out of reach in the fourth quarter, each coach mixed in bench players — with the Sharks even subbing out their entire starting unit with just over two minutes to play — on the way to the inevitable finish.
“They have seven seniors. This is their year to win it,” Martin said of Gulf Coast. “You take away the middle, they’re gonna hit 3’s. You take that away, they come back in the middle. We knew they were good.
“We’ll get there. “I told my players this, ‘You’re gonna wear this uniform again next year.’ We’re gonna come back hungry, and we’ll be ready.”
