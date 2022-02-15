PUNTA GORDA – Underdog South Fort Myers was on a tear during the third quarter Tuesday night on Charlotte’s home floor when Haley Lang powered her way to a bucket and a foul.
The large contingent of Wolfpack fans howled with joy as the reserved Charlotte crowd looked on. Lang’s free throw swished and the roars began anew.
At that point, Charlotte led by 13 points and would win by 13 points, 62-49.
This is how it goes when a team is as good as the Tarpons – joy for soon-to-be-vanquished foes is trailing by a mere baker’s dozen.
To be fair, the Wolfpack did cut Charlotte’s lead to single-digits on a couple of occasions during the second half of their Region 5A-3 semifinal, but the Tarpons never seemed in danger of catastrophe at any point, thanks to the steady hands of Ary Hicks and D’Yanis Jimenez.
“They gave us a little bit (of trouble),” Jimenez said. “But, I mean …”
Charlotte led 22-11 after the first quarter and pushed its lead to 38-22 at the break. While the Tarpons were not forcing turnovers by the bushel as they normally do, they still muscled past the bigger Wolfpack behind Hicks, who saw an opportunity to score and took it.
The senior Tarpons guard hit five 3-pointers on her way to 17 first-half points. She would finish the night with a game-high 26.
“Tonight, she took the shots she needed to take,” Tarpons coach Matt Stephenson said. “We have some trust in her, we continued to get her the ball and she continued to put it up.”
Unlike their previous games this postseason, there would be no running clock because South Fort Myers (24-5) would not let the Tarpons turn the corner. Charlotte did a good job early on limiting Purdue-bound Addison Potts’ scoring opportunities, but in so doing, the Tarpons opened a lane for Lang. The Wolfpack’s junior post player matched Hicks’ perimeter production at one end with her size, rebounding and layups at the other, scoring 15 of her 25 points before halftime.
Lang bought Potts time to at least partially solve the riddle of Charlotte’s defense. She would score 11 of her 15 points in the second half.
“We had a game plan we wanted to execute; we know how good Addison is,” Stephenson said. “We tried to do our best to try and make her work, but then the post player, Lang, had a good game tonight.
“Ultimately, we executed to what we needed to do,” Stephenson continued. “(Potts) is a D-I player right there and we had to contain her because as you saw, she can get hot late. If we didn’t do that early, there’s no telling how that would have went.”
Hicks was the only Tarpon in double figures, but four others scored at least 7 points. Charlotte improved to 18-8 on the season and next up is a return trip to the regional championship. Clearwater (20-6) will come to town on Friday after defeating Boca Ciega, 75-64.
“It’s been really fun and we’re hoping to get back to there,” Jimenez said of the road to Lakeland. “Especially after last year’s tough loss, so we’re really excited.”
