PUNTA GORDA — This isn’t the Charlotte girls basketball team of the previous two seasons.
Yet.
The Tarpons are 5-2 with a loss they probably want back and another that showed them they have a lot to learn about each other. But the fifth win — a 54-30 running clock affair Tuesday at home against Riverview — revealed the young team is beginning to figure out some things.
Four Tarpons reached double figures in a game that was over after the first quarter. It was a cathartic win after a rough weekend trip to powerhouse Miami Country Day.
“We’re still learning each other,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “A lot of it is we’ve still got a lot of growing to do. I think people see the name and they expect us to be what it was.”
The expectation is a suffocating defense that creates easy baskets at the other end. Some of that was on display Tuesday night, especially whenever freshman Kami Ellis pickpocketed a Rams player.
Ellis had seven steals during the first half, finishing at the other end with a layup on a few of them and dishing an assist on a few more. Along the way, Charlotte pushed a 19-7 lead after one quarter to a 39-12 halftime advantage.
“She’s still figuring it out, too,” Stephenson said. “It doesn’t look like that, but she’s a great player and we’re expecting good things from her and she’s showing it. She’s not afraid of the moment.”
The Tarpons’ defense peaked during the opening minutes of the second quarter, when the pressure flustered the Rams into poor shots while Charlotte ripped off a 12-0 run.
Sophomore Abbie Willis factored heavily into that display at both ends, gumming up the middle on defense, grabbing rebounds and getting herself sent to the foul line, where she converted all six of her charity attempts.
“We made a little bit of a switch tonight and she responded very, very, very well,” Stephenson said. “She did a great job rebounding and scoring and she led us there and the girls welcomed it.”
The only intrigue left in the second half was when the Tarpons would trigger the running clock, and whether or not someone would find D’Yanis Jimenez’s missing contact lens. Jimenez took a hand to the face early in the third quarter and came out of the game for a spell. Remarkably, it was spotted a few minutes later, drawing a cheer from the Wally Keller Gymnasium crowd.
Jimenez and Adriana Iorfida provided the young team a little senior leadership, scoring 10 and 12 points, respectively. Ellis had 11 while Willis chipped in 10.
Charlotte forced 21 turnovers and outrebounded the Rams (3-5) by a 26-15 margin.
“We can stop teams on defense, which I’ve always preached,” Stephenson said. “Stop them on defense, we take their chances away from scoring and we’re able to get out and run a little bit. Our offense is our offense.”
Next up for the Tarpons is a trip across the bridge to Port Charlotte on Thursday night.
