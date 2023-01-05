PUNTA GORDA — The first time Port Charlotte’s girls basketball team faced rival Charlotte, the Pirates were riding a red-hot, 7-1 start to their season.
Thirty-two minutes later, they were licking their wounds after being chased off their home court in a 22-point defeat.
“I don’t know what was happening there,” Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said Thursday night. “We were better than that. We are a better team than Charlotte. I believe that.”
Progl’s team has had some ups and downs since that first meeting, but gave the Tarpons all they wanted in Thursday’s rematch at Charlotte High before falling, 49-47.
Bryanna Griffiths fueled a scorching start for the Pirates, accounting for 12 of the team’s first 16 points as they sprinted out to a 16-6 lead. Progl theorized the start had to do with the Pirates wanting to prove something while their rivals looked past them following last month’s 62-40 debacle.
“It’s complacency, I think,” Progl said. “I think they might have thought they’d just have to show up after the last (meeting).”
Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson stopped short of that assessment, but said the Tarpons didn’t play their best ball after the opening tip.
“After you do what you did to them, there could have … it might have been a little bit of us coming out flat,” he said. “But this is a rivalry game for a reason. We found a way and that’s something I’m proud of my team for. We’re figuring some stuff out.”
Port Charlotte cooled off after the fast start. Charlotte began to force turnovers and get to the free throw line, but the Pirates continued to keep the Tarpons at arm’s length, leading 26-24 at the break. Griffiths accounted for most of her team’s scoring, picking up 18 of her game-high 27 points during the first two quarters. Her six field goals (including three 3-point baskets) nearly matched Charlotte’s entire output from the floor (seven field goals).
“It was a bad shooting night, but we continued to try and get to the backboard, continued to try and play,” Stephenson said. “We found different ways to get the points on the board.”
Charlotte’s woeful shooting continued after the break. When D’Yanis Jimenez got to the rim for a lay-in with 17 seconds to go in the third quarter, it marked the Tarpons’ first field goal of the second half.
Yet Charlotte trailed just 36-33 at that point thanks to Port Charlotte’s own shooting misadventures. Ayrianna Lockey-Progl drained a pair of 3-pointers, but the Pirates managed just 10 points in all as Charlotte nosed to within 36-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
Jimenez gave Charlotte its first lead of the game with 6:20 to play and scored again a short while later to stake the Tarpons to a 40-38 edge. Griffiths briefly flipped the momentum following a technical foul on the Tarpons, hitting a pair of free throws then connecting on her fourth 3-pointer of the night on the ensuing possession, but the Pirates finally succumbed to Charlotte’s swarming defense, committing multiple turnovers and fouls down the final stretch.
Charlotte salted the game away at the free throw line, converting 10 of 13 attempts, the last four by Jimenez.
Griffiths hit a layup at the buzzer for the game’s final points.
Charlotte, which entered the night as the fifth-ranked team in Class 6A and No. 22 overall according to the latest FHSAA rankings, improved to 10-5. Jimenez scored 10 of her team-high 23 points in the final quarter, but big defensive contributions from reserves Julia Damico and Ahmari Byrd factored into 17 Pirates turnovers.
“Ahmari stepped up for us tonight and Julia played great defense for us down the stretch and that, to me, is huge,” Stephenson said. “It’s a big stepping-stone for us in the right direction.”
For their part, the 11-8 Pirates – ranked No. 6 in Class 5A – headed to their bus with smiles, knowing they proved they weren’t the team Charlotte faced last month.
“Charlotte is a good team and a well-coached team and they earned it tonight, but they really did have to earn it,” Progl said. “I know this – I wouldn’t trade teams with them. We are the better team and if we play like that, we’re winning region.”
