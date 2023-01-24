PUNTA GORDA — The five seniors on the Charlotte High School girls basketball team played together in the sixth grade, sharing a lot of laughs and maybe a few tears.
Tuesday, during Senior Night, the five got a chance to be in the starting lineup together one more time, and it felt like old times, even if wasn’t exactly perfect.
Thankfully, the two seniors the Tarpons can rely on the most, D’Yanis Jimenez and Adriana Iorfida, held up their end of the bargain, each scoring 19 points to lead Charlotte to its fifth straight win, a 58-38 decision over North Port that held little drama except in the very beginning.
Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson saw much more than the two regional championships the team earned under their watch.
“Our seniors didn’t look like we wanted them to at the start, but they hustled, played defense, and we had our post players in, so we didn’t start as fast as we usually do, but we did a good job capitalizing on mistakes and they did what they had to do,” Stephenson said.
Jimenez and Iorfida were joined in the starting lineup by fellow seniors and years-long friends Lashei Jamison, Rylee Waldie and Adaora Edeoga, all of whom were honored before their final regular season home game.
The Bobcats jumped out to a 7-2 lead before the rest of the typical starting five came in and restored order, taking the lead late in the first quarter and outscoring the Bobcats 21-6 in a decisive second quarter to take a 32-15 halftime lead.
Charlotte (14-5) upped the lead to 21 before a short-lived run by North Port (9-16) cut the lead to 14. The Tarpons reasserted themselves and cruised home.
While the Tarpons still have at least one postseason home game ahead, being able to celebrate the seniors’ accomplishments and share great memories was what the night was about.
“We’ve been with these players and coaches since middle school. To be able to grow up playing alongside them means a lot to me,” Jimenez said, who will play college ball at Wisconsin. “It will be tough leaving here.”
Stephenson said it’s a special group of seniors with their own unique traits. Edeoga has one of the best GPAs at the school and can go to college anywhere. Waldie, who also played ball at Port Charlotte, will play college volleyball.
“It’s been a great experience. I’ve made some of the best friends in my life. We have such a family-like environment. It will be very hard to leave,” Iorfida said. “I’m not going to play in college, but it’s been such a blessing.”
And the ride is not over, far from it.
“This group is still learning, still getting it. We’re really going to find ourselves in the back part of the season,” Stephenson said. “I’m not sure we’ve peaked yet, but we’re close.”
Angelina Medina led the Bobcats with 12 points. Rachel Harris added nine and Christie Laboissere seven.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.