LAKE PLACID – When the DeSoto County girls basketball team bus pulled out of the school parking lot Wednesday afternoon en route to its District 4A-11 semifinal against Avon Park, Bulldogs coach Ardine Primus told the girls to "leave everything else behind and focus. Get into the zone. We are on a mission tonight."
The mission failed, 53-50.
A big part of the mission was to stop Avon Park's Zoe Wortinger, a senior guard who was averaging 21 points a game and led the team in 11 of 13 categories.
In their first contest in December, the Bulldogs won by 12, but the Red Devils had a 10-point win just three weeks ago. Wortinger scored 30 points and had 11 rebounds in that rematch.
"We're going to go man coverage on her with the Tyler sisters and GG (Genesis Goldwire)," Primus told the team before Wednesday's game.
The Bulldogs held a 14-8 lead at the end of one quarter despite turning the ball over seven times, including their first two possessions.
DeSoto held a 31-25 lead at the half and kept Wortinger in check with just seven points.
The Bulldogs maintained a fivepoint lead entering the final quarter but that was wen when Wortinger took over and scored 10 of her game-high 19 points, including two clutch free throws with seven seconds left for the 53-50 lead.
The Bulldogs, who had eight turnovers in the fourth quarter, took a shot from the corner with a second remained, but it failed to find the net.
Lazaiya Kinville had 18 points to lead DeSoto. Yahri Tyler hit double figures with 10.
"We made a few mistakes tonight but I'm proud of the way we played," Primus said. "It was a real dogfight right to the end."
Venice 65, Gulf Coast 50: At Venice, the Indians had a well-rounded performance as it dispatched Gulf Coast in a District 7A-12 semifinal game.
Riley Martin led the Indians with 14 points, followed closely by Tessa O’Leary, Izzy Leggett and Zoe O’Leary with 13 points each.
Venice (18-5) will host Sarasota (15-12) at 7 p.m. Friday in the District 7A-12 championship.
