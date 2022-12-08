PORT CHARLOTTE — The game plan was to take away D’Yanis Jimenez.
For the most part on Thursday night, Port Charlotte’s plan succeeded as rival Charlotte’s leading scorer was held well below her season scoring average.
What no one could have expected was a freshman phenom playing in her first rivalry game to put together a epic performance and lead the Tarpons to a 62-40 victory on the Pirates’ home floor.
Kamie Ellis blistered the nets for 27 points, triggering a hot start, keeping the Tarpons afloat during a combative second quarter, then helping Charlotte (6-2) weather Port Charlotte’s third-quarter jabs and pull away.
“It’s a welcome party for her,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “She stepped up in the moment. I can’t really hide her anymore at this point. I think everybody kind of knows who she is. You do that as a freshman in a rivalry game, that’s a pretty big feat.”
Ellis had a steal and four points as Charlotte raced out to a 10-2 lead. In the second quarter as Port Charlotte punched back trying to close a 17-8 deficit, Ellis drilled three 3-pointers, with two of the assists coming from Jimenez.
Seniors Jimenez and Adriana Iorfida quickly identified Ellis’ hot hand and worked to get the ball to her throughout the game.
“That’s us,” Stephenson said. “It comes from the leadership of our seniors. They really boost (Ellis) up. They let her know she can do whatever it is that she needs to do. They give her the confidence, the green lights to go get it and that’s what she did tonight.”
Ellis had 15 points by halftime, but still the Pirates hung tight, trailing 32-19 despite two of their top three leading scorers – Aryianna Lockey-Progl and Delaini Morris, going without a basket. Nayeliz Figuera Verges filled some of the void, scoring seven of her team-high 16 points in the first half.
Ellis’ final flurry came straight out of the halftime locker room. She ripped off eight of Charlotte’s first 10 points in the third quarter, draining another pair of 3-pointers on passes from Jimenez to push the Tarpons’ advantage to 42-24.
Her volley defused some hot shooting from Morris, who sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around Ellis’ final trey, but nothing the Pirates accomplished was enough to slow Charlotte at that point. The Tarpons rattled off the first 13 points of the fourth quarter to put the game on ice.
Afterward, Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl lamented the Pirates’ nine missed layups, which definitely hurt, but not as much as shutting down Charlotte’s two primary threats only to be done in by a previously unheralded third.
“Two out of their three main players didn’t hurt us, but Kamie had a heckuva game,” Progl said. “She could have kicked the ball and it would have went in. She was hitting lefthanded shots, righthanded shots, her threes were dropping …
“I mean, she scored (15) points over her average,” he continued. “So, I mean, Kamie played a heckuva game for a freshman and I cannot complain about that.”
For her part, Ellis said she came into her first rivalry game wanting to win it for the seniors while also trying to be more disciplined defensively.
What happened at the other end of the court was gravy.
“I was just playing my game this time and I played better defense than usual because I used to reach sometimes. This time I kept my hands straight out,” she said. “And then I just caught fire. Then, after I caught a couple, they just kept on setting me up.”
Ellis said she definitely felt the rush of the rivalry when she hit the floor.
“The adrenaline rush is there,” she said. “This is a big game, especially for the seniors because this is their last rivalry game away. I just wanted to make it a good game to remember.”
Jimenez finished with 10 points, 9.5 under her average, but she fueled Ellis’ big night and aided Ahmari Byrd’s 10-point effort with a game-high eight assists.
Griffiths finished with nine points, but other than Verges, no other Pirate scored more than six.
Port Charlotte (7-2) held its own on boards against a bigger Charlotte team, with the Tarpons holding a slim 26-24 advantage. The turnovers were even as well, Charlotte committing 10 while the Pirates had nine.
After getting hammered by an average of 38 points over their previous four meetings with Charlotte, Thursday night’s meeting between a pair of reigning district champions felt a little different to Progl.
“Tonight didn’t work out, but as you know, they were winning game by 40 points or whatever,” Progl said. “It’s not like that. One girl had a great game. Sometimes, that happens.”
