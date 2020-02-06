Last year, just one area team won its district as the Charlotte High girls basketball team went on a historic run — securing a district title for the first time in 16 years and finishing in the regional championship.
However, this season is shaping up to be a different story as four local girls basketball teams will be competing in district finals tonight.
Though it isn’t a surprise that the Tarpons would make a return visit and North Port — in a new, less competitive district — would make it this far, No. 3 seeds Port Charlotte and DeSoto County each upset the No. 2 seed en route to tonight’s games.
Charlotte (20-2)
Despite losing six seniors from last year’s Elite Eight team, the Tarpons have been just as good, if not better, this year.
Led by the tandem of point guard Ary Hicks (11.9 points and 7.3 assists per game) and shooting guard Bella Desjardins (15.3 points per game), Charlotte is riding a 10-game winning streak, including a 62-50 victory over Fort Myers in the district semifinals earlier this week.
But even though the Tarpons have dominated the area, they are no lock to win the district.
Charlotte will play at first-seeded Braden River (No. 28 in FL) tonight — a team that includes 2019 Florida Gatorade Player of the Year O’Mariah Gordon (22.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 4.4 steals per game), among other weapons.
Port Charlotte (15-12)
Two weeks ago, the Pirates had a losing record and appeared to be a longshot to make the district championship as the No. 3 seed.
At the start of the season, it looked as though senior guard Sharina Hudson (13 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game) would be one of the team’s only weapons.
But the emergence of freshmen Bryanna Griffiths (8.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game) and Nicole Marshall (7.3 points per game) has given the team enough depth to reel off four straight wins — including a 55-45 upset of No. 2 seeded Mariner earlier this week.
Last season Cape Coral beat the Pirates, 37-36, in the district final and Port Charlotte will have its chance for revenge tonight.
Cape Coral (17-6) is a deep team featuring four players who average at least 8.8 points per game and have won 10 straight — including a 56-22 drubbing of Island Coast in the district semifinals.
North Port (19-6)
The Bobcats finally got away from Gulf Coast — which beat North Port in the district final for three straight years — and are the No. 1 seed heading into tonight’s game against Newsome.
With Wright State commit Emani Jefferson (25.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 7.1 steals per game), the Bobcats have one of the best players in the state and a complement of shooters — Sade Romain (10.4 points per game), Krystal Morales (8.7 points per game) and Yani Hall (8.3 points per game).
Newsome (16-9), on the other hand, does not have a single player averaging over 9 points per game, according to MaxPreps.
DeSoto County (12-9)
The most unexpected run to the district championship has come from the DeSoto County girls basketball team.
Under first-year coach Ardine Primus, the Lady Bulldogs have turned their season around after a 5-8 start, going 7-1 since including a 54-38 upset win over No. 2 seed McKeel Academy in the district semifinals.
Senior Ta’Nyah Smith (15.6 points per game) and freshman forward Zeri Tyler (13.5 points and 14 rebounds per game) have been essential to the turnaround.
But it hasn’t just been Smith and Tyler, as Trenity Morales (8.7 points per game) has provided additional scoring and Genesis Goldwire (11 rebounds per game) has been an extra player in the post.
What’s especially encouraging for DeSoto County is it just beat No. 1 seeded Avon Park, 58-53, last week and will face them tonight in the district championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.