ENGLEWOOD – Lemon Bay honored its three seniors in pre-game festivities Friday night, then celebrated by dominating an overmatched Hardee team, 66-10, for its ninth consecutive win,

The Wildcats were no match for the Manta Rays, who scored the game’s first 22 points before Hardee finally got on the scoreboard near the end of the first quarter.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments