ENGLEWOOD – Lemon Bay honored its three seniors in pre-game festivities Friday night, then celebrated by dominating an overmatched Hardee team, 66-10, for its ninth consecutive win,
The Wildcats were no match for the Manta Rays, who scored the game’s first 22 points before Hardee finally got on the scoreboard near the end of the first quarter.
Lemon Bay hit from outside in the first quarter, sinking four 3-pointers, then went inside to Taylor Orris and Zoe Hegwood in the second quarter to take a 44-10 halftime lead.
The Mantas then proceeded to shut out the Wildcats (3-15) in the second half with a running clock to cap off Senior Night.
“It was very emotional,” senior Bre Carroll said. “Moving here my sophomore year and just getting to have a great family like Lemon Bay, I wouldn’t want to have it with any other family.”
It was fitting that Carroll drained the first three pointer of the night.
“Gotta keep that three-point legend going,” Carroll said. “My sophomore year I was like ‘the three-point shooter.’ Then I calmed down and became a post player and so I’m between both of those positions right now.”
Eight players scored for Lemon Bay, led by Orris with 15, Mackenzie Long with 13 and Carroll with 12. Sophomore Maya Collins, who broke the school’s single season record for assists (105) Thursday night, added 11 to her total and now stands fourth on the career list with 190.
With their ninth consecutive win, the Mantas improved to 17-7 heading into next week’s district tournament.
“They’re playing for each other every single day,” Lemon Bay coach Jason Jones said. “They go hang out after school from freshman to senior and it’s fun to watch. They’re genuinely happy for each other if they score or not. It’s all about getting that ‘W’”
The Mantas have the top seed in District 4A-12 and will host the winner of the Estero-Clewiston game on Wednesday night.
“Since we get that bye, we’ll get a little bit of rest Monday and go back to work on Tuesday,” Jones said. “We’ll take it one game at a time the rest of the way.”
“I’m ready to win districts and get that district title,” Carroll said. “And then move on to regionals and hopefully get a regional title too.”
BOYS BASKETBALLImagine 73, Gulf Coast HEAT 68: At Sarasota, the Sharks picked up their third consecutive win behind Angelo Blas’ 22 points.
“Tonight’s win was a great win because they boys got in foul trouble and had to continue to battle all game,” Imagine coach Lee Taft said. “We hung in there and won it with some great foul shooting at the end of the game.”
Damian Bates added 20 points for Imagine, which improved to 9-13. Zahmir Jackson added 17.
GIRLS SOCCERRiverdale 2, Charlotte 1: At Punta Gorda, the Tarpons saw their season come to an end in the District 6A-12 semifinals.
Charlotte finished 10-2-1 and will be saying goodbye to just two seniors from a team that had a breakout regular season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.