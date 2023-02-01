ENGLEWOOD – The trio of Taylor Orris, Maya Collins and Mackenzie Long combined for 60 points as Lemon Bay blew by Estero, 74-48, in a District 4A-12 semifinal Wednesday night.
The Manta Rays’ full court pressure gave the Wildcats fits in the first quarter as Lemon Bay opened up a 25-6 lead. Long had 12 points in the period, canning a pair of 3-pointers, and deflected numerous Estero passes at the top of the defense.
The Mantas’ shooters cooled off a bit in the second quarter, but Lemon Bay still took a 41-22 lead at halftime.
“We stayed pushed up on it and kept the pressure on them, because they really only had one ball-handler,” Collins said. “We just stayed with them. We let down in the second quarter because I guess we just thought we were ahead a little. We had a lot of turnovers in the second quarter but we came back in the third quarter.”
Lemon Bay coach Jason Jones said the press was the key to victory.
“We adjusted according to their personnel, so we backed it up a little bit and forced the traps into the trap zones and they did what they were supposed to do,” Jones said. “We were able to score in transition and it’s nice when that happens. In the second quarter, we took some bad shots and weren’t patient offensively.”
Freshman Amiya Lewis did her best to keep Estero (14-10) in the game, finishing with a game-high 24 points. Although the Wildcats closed the gap a bit at the beginning of the third quarter, the Mantas were able to pull away again and coasted to their 10th straight victory.
Collins filled the stat sheet as usual for Lemon Bay with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists and 8 steals while directing the Mantas fast break.
“If you’ve got Maya Collins with the ball in her hands, if you get up the floor she’s going to get it to you. It’s as simple as that,” Jones said.
Orris had 21 points and 12 rebounds while Long added 19 points and 5 steals.
Lemon Bay, now 18-7, will go for the district championship Friday night when it hosts Gateway, which defeated LaBelle in the other semifinal.
