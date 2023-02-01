ENGLEWOOD – The trio of Taylor Orris, Maya Collins and Mackenzie Long combined for 60 points as Lemon Bay blew by Estero, 74-48, in a District 4A-12 semifinal Wednesday night.

The Manta Rays’ full court pressure gave the Wildcats fits in the first quarter as Lemon Bay opened up a 25-6 lead. Long had 12 points in the period, canning a pair of 3-pointers, and deflected numerous Estero passes at the top of the defense.


