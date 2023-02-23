LAKELAND – A year ago on the RP Funding Center floor, the Charlotte girls basketball team fell behind and never caught up.
Thursday, they scarcely trailed.
Two years ago on the same floor, the Tarpons saw their late lead evaporate in the heat of the moment.
Thursday, they never lost their cool.
At long last, in their third consecutive trip to the state semifinals, the Tarpons are moving on.
Charlotte 54, Oakleaf 47.
Perhaps the most impressive moment of the evening came after the final horn sounded. After keeping the Knights at arm’s length in a show of perseverance by their most experienced players, the Tarpons kept the celebration to a minimum.
In fact, the loudest they got postgame came when they sang Happy Birthday to Abbie Willis.
“You know, we’ll probably celebrate on the ride home, but we have a quick turnaround,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “We’re playing for a state championship and now we’ve got to continue to lock in, do what we’ve got to do against a really good program. … We’ve got to be ready to go.”
Charlotte will play a familiar foe for the state title on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas smothered Lake Gibson in Thursday’s other semifinal, 77-35. It was Aquinas that stunned Charlotte two years ago, rallying past the Tarpons in the fourth quarter to end their first-ever trip to the state Final Four.
That game was Charlotte’s happy-to-be-there moment. Last year’s start-to-finish defeat at the hand of Bishop Moore stung far worse. With both of those results in mind at tip-off, Charlotte asserted itself with authority.
When D’Yanis Jimenez hit a bucket and a resulting and-one free throw, Charlotte took an 8-6 lead and would never trail again.
“We definitely wanted to punch them in the mouth,” Jimenez said. “I think we did that.”
Jimenez and fellow senior Adriana Iorfida proved to be the team’s steadying influence. Charlotte didn’t play a perfect game, but the two seniors lifted the Tarpons on their backs whenever they needed to shoulder the load.
Even when they themselves were the cause of calamity.
Charlotte led 38-24 with a minute to go in the third quarter when a spate of turnovers led to seven quick Oakleaf points. When Fantasia James sank a pair of free throws to open the fourth quarter, the Tarpons’ lead had withered to 38-33.
“I had to get my head under me,” said Iorfida, who had a pair of turnovers in that stretch along with Jimenez. “They were really physical, and I think it got to my head a little bit but once I got my head under and we got to the one-and-ones, I knew I had to make my free throws and we could keep the lead.”
Iorfida went to the free throw line 17 times, converting 12, including seven in a row in the fourth quarter. Her last free throw with 22 seconds remaining gave her a team-high 22 points, edging out Jimenez, who scored 21 while hitting 7 of 8 shots from the field.
The Tarpons shot just better than 50 percent for the game (51.7) and held the typically hot-shooting Knights to 26.3 percent from the field. Kaylah Turner, who averaged more than 23 points coming into Thursday’s game, managed just six points. James, who averages 18, did as much as she could but her game-high 26 points were five more than the rest of the Knights combined.
The death knell for Oakleaf was a 5 of 27 performance from beyond the 3-point line.
Oakleaf coach Frederick Cole theorized his team felt the pressure of the big stage, not unlike the Tarpons two years ago.
“I just thing sometimes, the moment is too big and we just didn’t make them,” Cole said. “We got the shots that we wanted, but we just weren’t able to make them. And, you know, hats off to Charlotte. They did a great job.”
Meanwhile, two years of heartbreak have now led to a catharsis for Charlotte.
“That’s all part of it. Experience,” he said. “Being here, coming up short a lot, it left a bad taste in their mouth and, you know, they wanted it tonight. You saw it. There were times when we could have folded but we didn’t.
“We came out, we figured out a way to win and we got the job done.”
