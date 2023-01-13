ENGLEWOOD – It took a little while to get things going, but Lemon Bay kicked it into gear in the second quarter and the Manta Rays went on to a 55-20 drubbing of Clewiston on Friday night.

Things were sloppy in the first quarter, but ultimately the undersized, undermanned Tigers were no match for the Mantas' combination of Maya Collins and Mackenzie Long, who collaborated on many fast break layups.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments