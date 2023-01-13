ENGLEWOOD – It took a little while to get things going, but Lemon Bay kicked it into gear in the second quarter and the Manta Rays went on to a 55-20 drubbing of Clewiston on Friday night.
Things were sloppy in the first quarter, but ultimately the undersized, undermanned Tigers were no match for the Mantas' combination of Maya Collins and Mackenzie Long, who collaborated on many fast break layups.
"It's kind of just getting settled in to where we're going, but we can't afford to take the first quarter off. We've got to get after it from the start," Lemon Bay coach Jason Jones said. "But we got it going in the second quarter."
Leading by 15-8 at the end of the first period, the Mantas scored the first 16 points of the second quarter to take a 31-10 lead at the half.
"I feel like we always have a slow start, but then we got into it and started playing more as a team," Collins said. "Clewiston plays at a faster speed, so we just had to adjust to it."
The third quarter was more of the same, with Collins firing long passes to a streaking Long, who got behind the Tigers' defense.
"She just runs the lane and then I see a cut-through between the two other players and just pass right there and she catches it and puts it in," Collins said.
The Mantas outscored Clewiston 21-4 in the third quarter to open up a 52-14 lead, triggering a running clock and creating playing time for the reserves in the fourth period.
Long wound up as the leading scorer for Lemon Bay with 17 points.
"She's a great finisher at the rim," Jones said of the sophomore guard. "She's learned how to play on the offensive end. She's so disruptive on the top when we run our defense. She's our X-factor. She might be our only player who can play all five positions, so she's a very important piece."
Collins wound up with 13 points, 8 assists and 8 rebounds. Taylor Orris did her usual work inside, collecting 13 points and 10 rebounds.
With a 3-0 record this week, Lemon Bay improved to 12-7 overall.
"We're trending up," Jones said. "Hopefully we'll be the number one seed in the district. We want to host the district tournament, so the more wins we get, the more likely we get to be at this place. We're peaking at the right time."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lemon Bay 53, Bishop Verot 34: At Fort Myers, the Mantas snapped out of a two-game funk to rout the Vikings on Friday night.
The Mantas rode the three-headed scoring attack of Joe Scott, Jace Huber and Lucas Newcomb to the win. The trio combined for 45 of Lemon Bay's 53 points, led by Scott's 17. Huber had 14 of his 15 points during the second half while Newcomb tacked on eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter.
With the win, Lemon Bay improved to 11-5 on the season.
