Midseason in prep basketball is slightly off-center.
November and December are spent in the laboratory, trying new things, studying chemistry. Once the calendar flips to the new year, exams are administered and those who pass, graduate to the regional playoff round.
This season has had no shortage of talent on the Naismith honor roll.
Case in point: Port Charlotte’s Bryanna Griffiths.
On New Year’s eve as everyone prepared to kick 2022 to the curb, Griffiths and the Pirates were at a tournament, wrecking a good Tampa Catholic team. In the process, Griffiths scored her 1,000th career point.
She was honored on Monday night at Port Charlotte with a commemorative ball during a pregame ceremony. That’s why you’re seeing her picture on this page and why we’re leading the midseason report with her achievement.
Folks, it’s hard to score 1,000 points in high school. Generally speaking, you need to play significant minutes as a freshman, which is a rare thing, especially at any school Class 4A and larger.
The math is fairly simple: If you play 100 games, you must average at least 10 points per game. That’s a big ask on both ends.
Griffiths played 21 of Port Charlotte’s 28 games during her freshman season. Tampa Catholic marked her 93rd career game.
The key to her success has been an inside-out game in which she often serves as Port Charlotte’s primary post presence on defense, but seemingly shocks every opponent with a sweet perimeter shot at the other end of the floor.
Last week against Charlotte, the Tarpons didn’t respect her early on, letting her bomb away from 3-point range. She was lethal. When they made a change and attacked her, Griffiths deftly just faked a shot and slipped along the baseline for a mid-range jumper.
Griffiths is the face of the 2022-23 girls basketball season in our area – unheralded, yet prolific and capable of great feats.
The area features six public school teams and Imagine (Babcock is also playing, but it’s just the Trailblazers’ first year). Of the six, four rank among the state’s top 84 teams, a virtually unheard-of level of success. One of those teams is DeSoto County, who boasts one of three 1,000-point scorers. Senior Zeri Tyler achieved the feat in the second game of the season.
The other member of the club is Charlotte senior D’Yanis Jimenez, who dropped No. 1,000 midway through her junior season. Lemon Bay junior Taylor Orris might be the next player to hit the plateau some time next season (more about her current season in a bit).
All this is the long way to say we’re seeing something special this season from the area girls basketball teams.
So let’s take a closer look at how they are getting the job done, in order of their latest FHSAA ranking.
1. Charlotte (10-5). The Tarpons haven’t been winning their games in the same manner as the Final Four teams of the previous two seasons, which is quite the statement, considering they entered Wednesday’s game against IMG Academy’s national team with twice as many wins as defeats while playing the state’s eighth most-difficult schedule.
Their five losses have come against the state’s No. 3, No. 6, No. 14, No. 25 and No. 42) teams, which is why you’ll find Charlotte ranked No. 29. Among their most noteworthy wins is a victory over that same No. 25 team, Plant, and No. 41 Oak Ridge.
Charlotte will have the opportunity to avenge another one of those losses when they close out the regular season at Booker. The Tornadoes defeated Charlotte in Punta Gorda, 55-48, on Nov. 22.
The aforementioned Jimenez is the fulcrum of the Tarpons’ offense, but newcomer Kamie Ellis has been a bright light during her freshman season, at one point scoring 30 points in a win at Port Charlotte.
Consistency and more balanced scoring around Jimenez and Ellis will be the key for Charlotte going forward.
Charlotte is currently ranked No. 2 in Region 6A-3 and only Fort Myers stands before them as a mild threat to the District 6A-11 title.
2. Venice (12-5)
The Indians have gone to an all-sophomore starting lineup and that should scare the dickens out of everyone, considering Venice is now ranked No. 45 in the state.
The O’Leary sisters – Tessa and Zoe – each check in north of 6-feet tall and lead the team on offense, scoring a combined 27 points per game. Zoe O’Leary is averaging her 10.6 points in just 16 minutes per game.
Addison Ivery gives the team a threat at guard, averaging 10.6 points, as well.
Like Charlotte, Venice’s losses have all come against top-75 competition. Unfortunately for the Indians, two of those losses came against Riverview (No. 68), which shares District 7A-12 with them. That could make the district tournament a battle, but it’s worth noting that despite giving up the season sweep to the Rams, Venice is ahead of them in the region, ranked No. 3 to their No. 5.
The other losses came against Cardinal Mooney (No. 14), Bloomingdale (No. 22) and Western (No. 25).
On the plus side of the ledger, Venice swept their season series with Port Charlotte and the only remaining difficult games are at home with a sneaky-good DeSoto County team (which Venice defeated 60-47 in Arcadia on Jan. 3) and a season-ender at IMG Academy.
3. Port Charlotte (11-9)
Charlotte, Venice and Port Charlotte (No. 57) all find themselves so highly ranked in part because none of them have skimped on their schedules. The Pirates’ schedule ranks as the area’s second-toughest behind Charlotte, which is saying something if you just finished reading about Venice.
While Port Charlotte was swept by Venice, the Pirates also defeated Riverview twice and Western, teams that defeated the Indians.
Two other losses came against Peace River rival Charlotte, though the latter was a 49-47 nailbiter just last week. Other setbacks came against No. 43 Brooks De Bartolo, No. 70 Evangelical Christian and No. 18 Somerset Academy.
No wonder coach Mike Progl defiantly claimed his was the better team in the wake of last week’s loss at Charlotte.
Port Charlotte is in terrific shape for the postseason. The Pirates are No. 1 in Region 5A-3 and no team in their district has a record better than Cypress Lake’s 4-12 mark.
4. DeSoto County (10-4)
Like Venice, the Bulldogs feature a pair of twin-tower siblings in Zeri and Yahri Tyler. While the senior Zeri celebrated her 1,000th career point earlier this season, freshman Yahri rattled off nine consecutive double-doubles to announce her arrival on the local hoops scene.
Not bad.
The Bulldogs have played a schedule that rates above average, though not at the level of the three teams ahead of them here. Still, they have mostly won the games they were supposed to win, which is why they check in at No. 84 in the state.
Two losses came against Charlotte and Venice. The other two came against Lemon Bay and North Port, teams the Bulldogs have also defeated this season.
The home stretch of the Bulldogs’ schedule is daunting, with road trips to Charlotte, Venice and Port Charlotte and their district features Region 4A-3’s top-ranked team, Booker. DeSoto County is currently No. 5 in the region and if they continue to win the games in which they are favored, they stand a decent chance of reaching the regional round.
5. Lemon Bay (10-7)
It would be easy to see Lemon Bay’s ranking as the No. 218 team the state and think there was nothing to see here.
That would be wrong.
After beginning the season 1-4 with losses to Port Charlotte and DeSoto County, the Mantas low-key righted their ship.
Junior Taylor Orris is on the verge of averaging a double-double (15.2 points, 9.6 rebounds) and sophomore Maya Collins, a 5-10 combo guard, can create significant matchup problems, as evidenced by her 14.1 points, 4.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 steals per game.
Talk about filling up a stat sheet.
Lemon Bay is coming off a revenge win against DeSoto County and has a very manageable schedule coming down the stretch, which could do them a lot of good considering the Mantas are the Regioin 4A-3’s No. 8 team. Though they are on the bubble regionally, an automatic berth should be well within the Mantas’ grasp. Clewiston, Friday’s opponent, is one of two teams (LaBelle is the other) in Lemon Bay’s district are vague threats to a district crown.
6. North Port (8-11)
The Bobcats check in with the lowest ranking among the area’s public schools at No. 230, which only sounds bad because the area’s top four are so darn good.
In fact, North Port has lost to all four of those teams – Charlotte, Port Charlotte, Venice, DeSoto County – this season, as well as previously mentioned squads such as Evangelical Christian and Booker.
But there are positive marks on the North Port ledger as well, including a sweep of Parrish Community (which defeated Lemon Bay) and a season split against DeSoto.
North Port’s most recent win was a promising one – a dominating, 62-28 win against similarly ranked Community School of Naples, but the remaining games on their well-above-average schedule are daunting: Port Charlotte, Booker, Riverview, Venice and Charlotte wrapped around a winnable game against Lakewood Ranch.
North Port is in the same district as Riverview and Venice, so among all the teams in the area, the Bobcats’ road to the postseason is by far the most difficult.
Still, senior Gwen Tsoukalas is putting the finishing touches on a terrific final season, averaging 15.6 points per game.
7. Imagine (4-9)
The Sharks are a freelance team this year as the program is being rebuilt under first-year coach Jamal Turner.
Though the record isn’t pretty, Imagine has played a decent schedule for a team that had no coach a year ago. Evangelical Christian and Lemon Bay number among their defeats and games against Saint Stephens and Riverview remain.
Most of what remained of last year’s team transferred out of the program, but Makayla Rassbach stayed put and the Sharks are all the better for it. She has scored scored more than 30 points in a game twice and is averaging 25 points on the season despite seeing double and triple teams, according to Turner.
She also is averaging seven rebounds and five steals.
