PORT CHARLOTTE — Delaini Morris has made a lot of clutch baskets in her career, but none more important than the one she hit Tuesday in the Region 4A-3 semifinal.
Aryi Lockey-Progl found Morris on a back-door cut and her layup bounced around and fell through with four seconds remaining to give the Port Charlotte a stirring 44-42 victory over the Academy of the Holy Names.
The second-seeded Pirates (20-8) will advance to the regional final Friday, at top seed Booker. The Tornadoes defeated Lakewood 53-49 in the other semifinal.
“We have a play, the back door, we do if it’s open,” Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said. “We just kept reversing the ball and shifted. The backside defender kept running to the high post, and we lobbed it to Delaini.
“She was strong and physical and she shot it.”
Morris, a junior who led all scorers with 19 points, saw the play unfold just as she and Lockey-Progl planned.
“Aryi had the ball and I saw the back door wide open,” Morris said. “She has the court vision to know everything. She saw me wide open and I got lucky enough to catch the pass and put it in.”
The Jaguars (20-9) got off to a great start as Lucy Morey hit a pair of threes early for a 15-9 lead. The lead grew to eight before the Pirates clawed their way back. Port Charlotte trailed 26-21 at the break, after Bryanna Griffiths scored six of her eight points in the second.
The Pirates turned the tables at the start of the second half with a 9-2 run, featuring a pair of 3-point baskets from Lockey-Progl for their first lead of the night at 30-28.
From there, the teams traded the lead.
Taylor Paille hit two free throws to tie the game at 42-42 with under a minute left, setting up the finish.
“We’ve had some tough games, but there was more riding on this,” Progl said. “They hit everything early and we had to switch it up.
“We went to a 2-3 (defense) and made them earn those threes and they only made two the entire second half.”
Morey and Grace Gavin had 12 for Holy Names, while Gabrielle Morrison added 11.
“Give them credit. They made one more play than we did. We were ready to play and well-prepared and made some shots early,” said Holy Names coach Chris Severini. “Port Charlotte made a defensive adjustment which is where the game changed because it took us too long to adjust.”
Lockey-Progl finished with 10 points for Port Charlotte.
