VENICE — When Venice girls basketball star Tessa O’Leary woke up sick on Tuesday morning, her teammates weren’t too concerned.
It took a couple of minutes for the Lady Indians to settle in without their leading scorer against visiting DeSoto County later that evening, but they soon took control in a 71-39 win at the TeePee.
“At first, it kinda threw us off because she plays such a big role on our team as far as scoring and defense and everything,” said Venice sophomore point guard Addie Ivery, who scored a game-high 17 points and four steals. “But we still knew we have the players on the bench to come in and produce the way she does.
“I think (those players) really proved themselves tonight and gave them a good look heading into districts. It really showed how valuable they are to the team.”
Venice (14-5) trailed, 4-0, as it couldn’t buy a bucket in the opening minutes, but it was only a matter of time until its new-look lineup started to click.
Junior guard Nicole Beatty started in place of O’Leary, finishing with 11 points, four rebounds and a pair of steals. Junior center Magdalena Daukaus also earned a start — over typical starter Zoe O’Leary — and was a force down low with four points and six rebounds.
When Zoe O’Leary entered the game late in the first quarter, she made it hard for Venice coach Jeremy Martin to take her out. The sophomore center tallied 10 points and a game-high 18 rebounds.
“Losing Tessa today wasn’t good, but it was also good for us to get prepared for districts,” Martin said. “You never know with foul trouble. It was good experience for Nicole (Beatty), so that helped us.
“We’ll be full strength against North Port (on Friday).”
After opening in a 4-0 hole, Venice finished the first quarter on a 12-2 run and carried that momentum into the second quarter — taking a 36-17 lead into halftime.
However, DeSoto County forward Yahri Tyler refused to let the Bulldogs fall too far behind. The freshman racked up 10 points and five rebounds in the first half, finishing with a team-high 13 points and 11 rebounds.
The Bulldogs played their best basketball of the night to open the third quarter, cutting into the deficit with a 6-0 run on a 3-pointer by Keke Montinat and free throws by Zeri Tyler and Lazaiya Kinville.
It didn’t take long for Venice to squash the comeback effort.
Venice went on a 19-3 run to close out the third quarter on buckets by Beatty, Daukaus, Ivery, O’Leary, Riley Martin, Izzy Leggett and Jayda Lanham as it put its depth on full display.
DeSoto County got precious little offensive output aside from Yahri Tyler. Older sister Zeri Tyler finished with eight points, three rebounds and three steals. Montinat chipped in nine points and six rebounds.
Leading by more than 30 points throughout the final eight minutes, a 3-pointer by Beatty triggered a 35-point advantage and a running clock with 3:28 remaining.
For Venice, Leggett scored 13 points along with three rebounds and four steals. Martin added 10 points, four rebounds and a pair of steals. Off the bench, Lanham contributed two points, four rebounds and a steal.
Venice, ranked No. 39 in Florida and No. 3 in its region, will play three more regular season games before it takes on the postseason.
“As a sophomore group with a few juniors, the sky is the limit,” coach Martin said. “They work so hard every day. They get along better than any group I’ve seen in 15 years here. I think today after school they hung out after Target. They’re really close-knit.
“They’ve been saying, ‘Why not this year?’ It’s all in front of us.”
