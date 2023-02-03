ENGLEWOOD – Taylor Orris scored 31 points and hauled in 14 rebounds as Lemon Bay captured the District 4A-12 championship with a 68-35 drubbing of Gateway on Friday night.
As usual, the Manta Rays’ full-court press caused problems for the Eagles and the transition game led by Orris and Maya Collins was nearly unstoppable.
Despite the lopsided score, the game got out to a slow start as neither team could make a basket for the first three minutes.
“Everyone was a little nervous,” Orris said. “This is the first district championship the girls basketball program has been in since I’ve been here. So everyone was just a little bit nervous, and I think once we got through it we realized that we can make our shots and that we could win this.”
The Mantas led 13-1 after the first quarter and increased the margin to 29-11 at halftime. The lead might have been larger at the break, but Orris picked up her third foul midway through the second quarter and had to take a seat for the rest of the half.
“We’re still very young, so this is their first time in this championship and they were nervous, not knowing what to expect,” Lemon Bay coach Jason Jones said. “But they really wanted it and only giving up one point in the first quarter set the tone for us. Then we found our offense in the second quarter and the second half.”
Orris returned and scored 12 points in the third quarter as the Mantas opened up a 52-22 lead heading into the fourth.
“For me personally, it just took a bit to settle in,” Orris said. “I was also playing against a girl that was a bit taller than what I’m used to playing against. So once I realized what moves I could do against her I just took it to the rim every time.”
The Eagles didn’t help themselves by making only 9 of 21 free throws and struggled to find any offensive consistency throughout, while Lemon Bay’s fast break got rolling in the second half.
“We got some turnovers and we got some run outs with the transition,” Jones said. “T ran the floor and she catches the ball so well and she’s a great finisher. Maya, of course, found her and they play as a team. It’s fun to watch.”
Collins added 23 points and 7 assists as the Mantas (19-7) secured their first girls basketball district title since 2015 as well as their 11th consecutive win. Thatiyana Holiday led Gateway (15-6) with 14 points.
“I really wanted that district title. This is my third one (including two with the volleyball team),” Orris said. “This one has been the most exciting by far though.”
