ENGLEWOOD – Taylor Orris scored 31 points and hauled in 14 rebounds as Lemon Bay captured the District 4A-12 championship with a 68-35 drubbing of Gateway on Friday night.

As usual, the Manta Rays’ full-court press caused problems for the Eagles and the transition game led by Orris and Maya Collins was nearly unstoppable.


