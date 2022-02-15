PORT CHARLOTTE — Yani Hall was ready to sign her letter of intent on National Signing Day earlier this month, but schedule conflicts prevented her entire family from being present at the Port Charlotte High media center.
“My family is my whole world and I am blessed to have two big, huge families,” Hall said. “We do almost everything together. They’re my biggest support system. They’ve always had my back and whatever makes me happy is just right for them.”
Arrangements were made, time off was granted and on Tuesday, the whole gang was there to see the Pirates’ dynamic senior guard sign to play basketball at Mount Marty University in Yankton, South Dakota.
“I’m just glad they’re here and I’m blessed they all made it possible for me to finish this career,” Hall said after making it official.
Hall has been a jack-of-trades for the 19-8 Port Charlotte girls basketball team as it stormed to a district championship and on into Tuesday’s region semifinals. She is among the team leaders in points (8.9), offensive rebounds (1.5) and assists (3.0), but beyond the box score, she is a lockdown defender and ballhandler than can speed up or slow down the game at will.
“She brings a lot of experience and composure,” Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said. “She’s a little motor, so she definitely helps us on defense and gives us another ball-handler to move the ball up the floor and she is capable of having a big night scoring.”
The Lancers compete in the NAIA on the court and are among the nation’s elite academic destinations for Hall’s chosen field of veterinary sciences. A participant in the AICE program, Hall will graduate with honors and a GPA well north of 4.0.
Princeton and Dartmouth, among other institutions showed interest, but Hall appreciated the way Mount Marty’s administration put her directly in communication with the school’s biology department.
“They hooked me up with the head director of the biology program, which was very nice compared to the other colleges I spoke to, because I didn’t get to focus in on that stuff,” she said.
That all happened before her official visit. Once there, she liked everything else she saw.
“The coaches contacted me and we had daily talks like friends just getting along,” she said. “And after my first visit, the scenery is beautiful, the environment, the way everyone interacts in school, the amount of help and their academic program was important.”
Progl said Hall chose wisely.
“It’s a top school academically in the nation and they have the program she wants,” he said. “It just suited her very well.”
