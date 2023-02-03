PORT CHARLOTTE – When you’re playing a team you’re supposed to beat, the last thing you want to do is give that team hope.
That’s what the Port Charlotte girls basketball team did in the first half of its District 5A-11 championship game against an undermanned, overachieving Mariner squad.
After a tongue-lashing by their coach, the Pirates dashed the Tritons’ hopes, completely dominating in the second half as they turned a close game into a 56-23 win for their third straight district championship.
Port Charlotte’s win should get it a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in regionals, depending on how the strength of schedule points turn out after tonight’s games.
Bryanna Griffiths scored 17 of her game-high 23 points after the intermission, while Hailey Cohen, earning the start after a great performance off the bench against Dunbar, made that decision look good by scoring 12.
Griffiths said the tide changed at halftime after the Pirates looked listless throughout the first half.
“We got screamed at in the locker room. We weren’t boxing out or hustling, the effort wasn’t there early,” said Griffiths, who made four from behind the arc. “We picked it up in the second half. We adjusted to their defense and ran plays that would work against them.”
Mariner (6-11) dressed only six players, but they came to play in the first half, with Ashley Retiz scoring nine of her 13 points in the first half to make the game close. Port Charlotte led 20-13 at the break.
Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl used halftime to wake up the team, which showed up flat, especially the starting five.
“Hope is dangerous and we let them have hope. The beautiful thing about high school basketball is it only takes one game,” Progl said. “It’s not best of seven like the pros. They need to show up or it won’t be a pretty ending.”
The Pirates (16-11) finally found another gear by getting everyone involved offensively and forcing turnovers that led to easy baskets on the other end.
The Pirates ended the third quarter on an 11-2 run and outscored the Tritons 21-4 in the fourth, nearly forcing the game into a running clock in the closing minutes.
“I think we wore them down. They started to turn the ball over, we hit a couple threes to get the momentum going, and it all started adding and adding,” Progl said. “We just needed to show up to three-peat, because Mariner came here to win.”
