Port Charlotte's Alexa Stowell (0) and Hailey Cohen (12) scramble for a loose ball against Dunbar's Carmen Johnson (21) during a district playoff matchup Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte's Nayeliz Figuera Verges (10) brings the ball up court against Dunbar girls basketball during a district playoff matchup Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte's Aryianna Lockey-Progl (11) steals and brings the ball up court against Dunbar during a district playoff matchup Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte's Nayeliz Figuera Verges (10) brings the ball up court against Dunbar girls basketball during a district playoff matchup Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte's Hailey Cohen (12) guarded by Dunbar's Lupita Rea (1) during a district playoff matchup Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte's Bryanna Griffiths (42) passes against Dunbar during a district playoff matchup Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte's Alexa Stowell (0) defends against Dunbar in a district playoff matchup Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte's Cymone Bailey (3) shoots a layup against Dunbar's W'Yani Watkins (14) during a district playoff matchup Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
PORT CHARLOTTE – It was about as one-sided a basketball game as you could have, a game where everything comes together for one team while absolutely nothing goes right for the other.
That was the story at the Pirate Cove on Wednesday as the Port Charlotte High School girls basketball team made like the Harlem Globetrotters while Dunbar played the role of the Washington Generals.
There wasn’t much for Dunbar that could be considered funny as the Pirates held them to six points and did not allow them to hit a field goal until the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, the Pirates (15-11) did everything right in all aspects of the game to earn a 59-6 victory and advance to the District 5A-11 Championship game Friday, where they will host Mariner, a 52-13 winner against Island Coast in the other semifinal.
Aryianna Lockey-Progl led all scorers with 14 points, with four bullseyes from behind the arc, while sophomore Hailey Cohen came off the bench to add 13 to key a balanced Port Charlotte attack.
After losing their season finale to Fort Myers, where they were badly rebounded, coach Mike Progl stressed rebounding and good defense for this game. He got what he wanted against a badly outmatched opponent.
“We needed to show we could rebound, box out and handle it because we did not do a good job of that against Fort Myers and that was the difference in that game,” Progl said. “They had 22 offensive rebounds and we lost by seven. That was our focus. Don’t worry who you’re playing, just rebound.”
“We did a lot of rebounding drills in practice this week and worked on the defensive side. Our goal was to keep pressing until we won the ball and they made mistakes,” Lockey-Progl said.
As strange as it may sound, Progl thought his team could have been better defensively, especially on the ball. He also said the team was a little too unselfish offensively.
That wasn’t a problem for Cohen, who comes off the bench to add an offensive spark and, at her best, can carry a team with her all-around play.
“She dribbles, she’s fast, she’s a slasher who gets to the hoop well,” Progl said. “She overthinks sometimes, but she’s starting to understand to use the team, get where you need to be and the ball moves better passing and dribbling.”
Cohen said the team expected to win and that allowed her to not get flustered.
“I was able to handle myself and perform well. I just do what I can. I bring energy on the court, but it’s a team game and you can only do so much as one person,” Cohen said.
Bryanna Griffiths added 12 for Port Charlotte while Iyjanae Mathews scored eight against Dunbar (4-17).
