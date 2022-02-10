PORT CHARLOTTE — Delaini Morris predicted on social media she would have a good night in Port Charlotte High School girls basketball team’s Region 4A-3 matchup against Parrish.
She said she would score 26 points.
Morris scored 29 points with seven rebounds and the Pirates got a big night from Aryianna Lockey-Progl as they held on to defeat Parrish 60-52 on Thursday to advance to the Region 4A-3 semifinals.
Next up will be Academy of the Holy Names next Tuesday at home after the Jaguars defeated DeSoto County, 49-35.
Morris said Lockey-Progl, who had nine points with 11 assists and five steals, is a great point guard to play alongside.
“I get most of my points off of her and she finds the open person every time. She was probably half my points tonight,” Morris said.
The Pirates (19-8) got out to strong starts in the first and second halves, only to see the Bulls come back and make things tight. However, big baskets by Bryanna Griffiths and Morris late helped seal the win.
The fact Parrish nearly made it a game in the end did raise some red flags for Pirates coach Mike Progl.
“We had some lapses, missing some easy layups. Delaini had a great night, but if she made some layups, she might have had more than 40,” Progl said. “They also outrebounded us terribly. That’s something we have to work on in the next three or four days.”
There was not much to nitpick about the Pirates’ start. With help from their pressure defense, Morris scored 13 in the first as the Pirates built a 21-10 lead after one and led by as much as 15 before the Bulls (17-4) chipped away and made it a 34-26 game at the half.
Port Charlotte squashed any hopes for a Parrish comeback with 12 quick points in the first two minutes of the third quarter, scoring on its first six possessions to push ahead 46-30. Lockey-Progl dished a handful of assists to Morris as well as Yani Hall, who would finish with nine points, seven assists and four steals.
“We scored a lot of points on transition and we just got on a roll and believed in each other,” Lockey-Progl said. “We put all of it in those first few minutes.”
Parrish whittled down the lead behind a strong scoring perfomrance from Mariah Martinez, but couldn’t get closer than seven.
Morris made her pregame prediction with the aid of a popular TikTok filter.
“I was on TikTok and I did a random number thing and said I would have 26 points,” she said. “It was close enough. I knew I was going to have a good game and knew it was time to finally help my team out.
“I watched tape on them, saw their weaknesses, and attacked them.”
Martinez, Saniyah Hines and Sara Decker each had 12 points for the Lady Bulls.
“We got into a hole early and had to keep digging out. When we had the opportunity to get back in it we missed some layups and free throws,” said Parrish coach Kristy Hebert. “If we made those, it might have been a different story.”
