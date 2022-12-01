ENGLEWOOD — Before Port Charlotte’s game against Lemon Bay on Thursday, Pirates coach Mike Progl reminded his team that Thomas M. Catanzarite Gymnasism is a tough place to play.
He said Lemon Bay was going to give them everything they had, and if they gave them hope, it would be a nitty-gritty game.
That is exactly what happened. In a game that was a battle from the start and wasn’t decided until the fourth quarter, Port Charlotte secured the narrow victory over Lemon Bay, 54-50.
While the two teams opened the season against each other just 17 days ago, Thursday’s game didn’t resemble that first meeting when Port Charlotte won by 33 points.
From the start Thursday, Lemon Bay coach Jason Jones said the game plan was for the Mantas to increase their speed and be the aggressor. The Mantas came out strong, pressured the Pirate shooters, and double-teamed them when they were beyond the arc. That forced the Pirates to drive and create plays in the paint.
It was enough to disrupt the explosive Pirate offense. At the other end, the Mantas were able to keep up with the Pirates by being aggressive down low Meanwhile, small forward Breanna Carroll was having success shooting the three.
There were five lead changes in the first half before the Mantas took a 24-23 lead into halftime.
In the third, there were more five lead changes, but with the Mantas holding a 31-27 lead halfway through the quarter, the Pirates flipped a switch.
Delaini Morris fueled a modest run that knotted the game at 35-35 heading into the fourth quarter. Before heading out to the floor to begin the final period, Progl told the Pirates to stick to the gameplan.
“Stop doing what you guys wanna do, and do what you are asked to do,” Progl recalled saying. “I call it rogue. Don’t go rogue. Listen to what we are trying to do, and if you do it, you will be fine.”
The Pirates came out firing, as point guard Aryianna Lockey-Progl knocked down a 3-pointer for a 38-35 lead, but Lemon Bay tied the game three times in the final minutes only for Port Charlotte to nudge back into the lead.
Lockey-Progl scored five points in the final two minutes of the game and helped cap the victory.
Morris led the way, scoring 19 points for the Pirates. On the other side, power forward Taylor Orris led the Mantas with 16 points.
Jones said he was pleased with the Mantas’ growth since the first time they faced Port Charlotte.
“Down to the wire with one of the best teams in the area,” Jones said. “To see that growth is what it is all about. We want to win, we are not into moral victories. I am proud of them.”
For the Pirates, it was their fifth straight win, improving to 6-1. They have had five wins decided by less than five points.
“You can’t change the past.” Progl said. “You can just learn from it. So back to the drawing board, but we have to have a little of a short-term memory with how we played today, because we have a game tomorrow against Lakewood Ranch. It is a matter of keeping it going and on to the next one.”
BOYS SOCCER
Charlotte 3, Booker 2: At Punta Gorda, Charlotte’s Braxton Taylor drilled the go-ahead goal on an assist from Deacon Powell while Noah Wooten had 12 saves in goal to preserve the win.
Powell opened the scoring just 28 seconds into the game on an assist from Berry Davis. Powell also scored in the 20th minute as the teams played to a 2-2 tie at intermission. Taylor’s heroics came in the 54th minute.
Charlotte improved to 3-2-1 with the win and will play host to Lemon Bay on Tuesday.
