Imagine School at North Port's Makayla Rassbach (1) scrambles for a rebound against Babcock's Meikah Ferry (20) and Helen Arias (15) Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Babcock Ranch High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Imagine School at North Port's Makayla Rassbach (1) dribbles up court against the Babcock Trailblazers Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Babcock Ranch High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Babcock's Mekena Ferry (21) guarded by Imagine School at North Port's Emily Tabor (5) Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Babcock Ranch High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Imagine School at North Port's Kenzie Racean (13) defended by Babcock's Neli Gomez (5) Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Babcock Ranch High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
North Port's Yekaterina Serechenko (2) brings the ball up court against Babcock Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Babcock Ranch High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Babcock's Penny Noel (10) looks to pass against Imagine School at North Port Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Babcock Ranch High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Babcock's Makena Ferry (21) dribbles up court against Imagine School at North Port (13) (15) Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Babcock Ranch High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
BABCOCK RANCH – Makayla Rassbach wanted to play basketball at Imagine for her senior season. Jamal Turner wanted to coach the basketball team at Imagine this season.
Problem was, there was no Imagine girls basketball team. The 2021-22 season had been cancelled due to a lack of interest and there were no real plans to resurrect it until the passionate duo came along.
Rassbach and Turner hit the halls at the North Port high school and drummed up just enough players to put a team on the floor and make Rassbach's dream come true.
Tuesday at Babcock, Rassbach scored 34 points – 17 in each half – of Imagine’s 52-29 victory.
“It has been fun and I like helping everyone get better,” Rassbach said.
“She’s great,” Turner said. “She doesn’t talk about it, but she’s great. She’s a great point guard and I’m so lucky to have her. She is one of the best players and best people I’ve ever met.”
Tuesday, Rassbach did most of her damage on both sides of halftime. She scored all 13 of the Sharks’ second-quarter points, then dropped Imagine’s final 13 points of the third quarter en route to a 39-15 lead.
For the season, Rassbach has been averaging in the neighborhood of 25 points per game, more than twice her average as a sophomore, her most recent season.
On the other side of the court, Babcock is in its first provisional season as an athletic program. The school only contains grades 9-11 and will add seniors next year during its second and final provisional year before joining the FHSAA.
The Trailblazers feature a freshman-heavy team led by Makena Ferry, who plays all over the floor despite having the size to play inside. She finished with a team-high 17 points.
“She’s a team leader in more than just points and playing,” Trailblazers coach Paulette Butterfield said. “She accepts that role and is willing to work with the girls and teach them.”
Butterfield said none of the players on the team had played organized basketball before this season because the Babcock athletic programs – at all levels – launched this school year.
“We’re starting from scratch,” she said. “Only two girls have played before and that was just rec league because they didn’t even have middle school games last year.”
Ferry’s sophomore sister, Meikah, grabbed 10 rebounds, as did freshman Sophie Bonfig as the Trailblazers are now winless in 10 games played.
“We’re proud of them,” Butterfield said. “Every game they are getting better, as far as how we’re playing but we still have a lot of fundamentals to work on.”
Imagine improved to 5-11 with the win. Though basketball was only on hiatus at the school, the Sharks are also building a brand new program and Turner believes Rassbach has blazed a trail of her own for the school.
“I think other girls will want to come play because of her and what she embodies,” Turner said. “She’s a hard worker, always on time, never talks back. She’s the best.”
