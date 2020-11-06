PUNTA GORDA — Selfless. Dynamic. Trusting. Focused. Strong. Team-player.
Those are just a few of the words teammates use to try to describe Charlotte High girls basketball stars Ary Hicks and Bella Desjardins.
“They’re really talented themselves, but they also bring out the strengths in everyone else on the team,” junior guard Alex Vega said of Hicks and Desjardins. “I think that helps us play well as a team.”
Last year, that duo was a big reason why the Tarpons went 21-4 — making it all the way to the regional semifinal, where they were eliminated by Braden River and Florida Gatorade Player of the Year O’Mariah Gordon.
“They had a strong offense with O’Mariah and a couple of other D-I commits,” Desjardins said. “I think our problem was our mentality going into that game.
“I think we were comfortable with where we were at the time. We didn’t really push ourselves that game. We were content with containing a little bit of a lead, but they came back and blew us out.”
It was largely up to Hicks (12.7 points per game) and Desjardins (15.7 points per game) last season as they were the top two scorers, distributors and defenders.
This year, however, should result in a more diverse attack.
Experienced players such as Dylan Anthony (5.7 ppg, 6.9 rebounds per game), Makayla Beardsworth (5.3 ppg, 4 rpg), Tykiriah Thomas (5.3 ppg) and Vega (2.6 ppg) have returned this season, along with some exciting newcomers.
“We have two new players this year,” Desjardins said. “Kristen Lowers is a very strong shooter and very talented. She came from a strong team in West Virginia. She’ll probably be starting for us. We also have D’Yanis (Jimenez). She’s a ball-handler. She has an offer from Miami and interest from Florida State. She’s definitely going to be a big help, too.”
But regardless of how much better the Tarpons think they are this year, the Pirates remain in their way.
After losing to them in the playoffs twice last season, Braden River is still in the forefront of their minds.
“I don’t think we were ready to compete,” Hicks said. “We were a little frightened because O’Mariah is a star player. But now, we’re ready.
“My main goal is just to win. Let’s go to the Final Four.”
Let's take a look at the other area girls basketball teams.
North Port
Coach: Curtis Tillman (1st season)
Last year’s finish: 21-7; eliminated in regional semifinal loss to Plant.
Key player lost: Emani Jefferson, Megan Ortiz.
Key returners: Yani Hall, Sade Romain, Brooke Sawyer.
Promising newcomers: Angelina Medina, Tiana Mask, Christie Labossiere.
Expectations: “We’re still experienced,” Tillman said. “Outside of losing two players we still have pretty much the same group of girls coming back, so we’re expecting to repeat as district champs this year.
“You can’t replace a player like Emani Jefferson. She averaged 30 points a game, 8 rebounds, 8 steals and 8 assists. But as long as everyone ups their average by two or three points per game, we should be fine.”
Port Charlotte
Coach: Mike Progl (3rd season)
Last year’s finish: 15-13; eliminated in district final loss to Cape Coral.
Key players lost: Sharina Hudson, Kieli Maybell, Lizz Joseph, Ameijha Jones, Alisha Huggins, Nicole Marshall.
Key returners: Alysa Taylor, Bryanna Griffiths, Jenesis Roberts, Emily Larson, Madyson Ratliff.
Promising newcomer: Aryianna Lockey-Progl.
Expectations: “I expect us to be as good, if not better, than we were last year,” Progl said. “I really do.”
Lemon Bay
Coach: Jason Jones (1st season)
Last year’s finish: 11-15; eliminated in district semifinal loss to Booker.
Key players lost: Olivia Gibb, Christain Chandler, Bailey Grossenbacher.
Key returners: Katelyn Ziarnicki, Taylor Moormann, Victoria Haranda, Kaylee Marr, Jenna Davids.
Promising newcomer: Breanna Carroll.
Expectations: “I’m excited,” Jones said. “I’m cautiously optimistic, I guess. I keep asking (assistant coach Sean) Strickland, how are we doing?
“I think we can compete in the district tournament, from what I understand. I think we can be competitive.”
Imagine School
Coach: Asia Roper (1st season)
Last year’s finish: 14-12; eliminated in regional final loss to Saint Stephen’s Episcopal.
Key players lost: Katie Klein, Arianna Andrade, Skyelar Woods.
Key returners: Isabella Faulkner, Makayla Rassbach, Makayla Russo.
Promising newcomer: Abigale Woods.
Expectations: “I was nervous at first, but it’s exciting,” Roper said. “Being that the team is young and it’s like starting all over again, it’s hard to set some goals.
“We’re kind of starting fresh, changing the dynamics a little bit.”
DeSoto County
Coach: Ardine Primus (2nd season)
Last year’s finish: 12-10; eliminated in district final loss to Avon Park.
Key player lost: Ta’Nyah Smith.
Key returners: Trenity Morales, Zeri Tyler, Geneis Goldwire, Tamia Randolph.
Promising newcomers: Lazaiya Kinville, Keyara Montinant.
Expectations: “We’re gonna try for it,” Primus said of competing for the district title. “I have four strong players returning from last year, so hopefully if we can get our new players up to the speed of the game, I think we can compete.
“They’re looking pretty good. We’re still a pretty young team, but we’re gonna give it our all.”
Venice
Coach: Jeremy Martin (2nd season)
Last year’s finish: 9-14; eliminated in district quarterfinals loss to Sarasota
Key players lost: Sadie Kluner, Brooklyn Smith, Chloe Lear, Elea Saba.
Key returners: Olivia Sleight, Kiley Poole.
Promising newcomers: Nicole Beatty, Magdalena Daukaus, Leah Zappa.
Expectations: “I’ll be playing a lot of freshmen and younger players, so there will be a learning curve,” Martin said. “I love challenges and we’re working hard every day.
“If you told me this is what Venice girls basketball looked like from two years ago, I’d think you’re crazy. The motivation, the determination and the dedication is there.”
