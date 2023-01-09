Port Charlotte Senior Bryanna Griffiths (42) was presented with a game ball for scoring her 1,000th career point before the start of the game against Venice Monday, January 9, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice’s Tessa O’Leary, left, shoots past Port Charlotte’s Gabby Gipson on Monday at Port Charlotte High School.
SUN PHOTO BY Tom O’Neill
Port Charlotte Senior Bryanna Griffiths (42) was presented with a game ball for scoring her 1,000th career point before the start of the game against Venice Monday, January 9, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Venice's Riley Martin (24) grabs Port Charlotte's Hailey Cohen's (12) jersey Monday, January 9, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Venice 's Riley Martin (24) is pressured by Port Charlotte's Nayeliz Figuera Verges (10) and Chloe Reece (23) Monday, January 9, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Venice's Izzy Leggett (23) shoots against Port Charlotte Monday, January 9, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte's Bryanna Griffiths (42) shoots a 3-pointer against Venice Monday, January 9, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Venice's Tessa Oleary (12) controls the ball against Port Charlotte Monday, January 9, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Venice's Zoe O'Leary (22) and Riley Martin (24) pressure Port Charlotte's Iyjanae Mathews (1) Monday, January 9, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
PORT CHARLOTTE — The plan for Venice is coming together earlier than even Jeremy Martin could have expected.
Martin started an all-sophomore lineup that produced five double-digit scorers as the Lady Indians pulled away from the Lady Pirates for a 69-57 win on Monday night at Port Charlotte High School.
After tinkering with the lineup to open the season, Martin said he decided to go with five sophomore starters over the winter break at a tournament in Tampa and Venice has gone 7-2 since, including Monday’s win.
“We’re going to go with this sophomore group and ride with them,” Martin said. “We have to get better, but the big picture is with this sophomore group. They’re all buying in and it’s fun to watch.
“I think if we challenge them now, in the playoffs it’ll be a little easier.”
Led by Izzy Leggett with 18 points, Tessa O’Leary (15 points), Addison Ivery (12 points), Zoe O’Leary (12 points) and Riley Martin (11 points), each scored at crucial moments in the final two quarters to keep Port Charlotte at bay.
Port Charlotte (12-8) honored Bryanna Griffiths pre-game for scoring 1,000 career points. The senior forward kept the Pirates in it early.
Trailing, 9-1, Griffiths sparked Port Charlotte with eight straight points and an assist — helping Port Charlotte cut the deficit to 16-14 after the first quarter. The Pirates were without senior forward Delaini Morris, who watched the game from the bleachers.
Aryianna Lockey-Progl, the only junior to start for a senior-laden Pirates team, scored eight of her game-high 25 points in the second quarter.
However, Leggett had an answer for nearly everyLockey-Progl bucket, scoring six points to keep Venice ahead, 29-28, at halftime.
Venice (12-6) scored eight points on four offensive possessions to open the second half — from Zoe O’Leary, Martin, Leggett and O’Leary again — as it built a lead it would never relinquish.
Lockey-Progl kept the lead within reach, scoring 14 second-half points, including back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter, but Griffiths (15 points, four rebounds, two blocks) was the only other Pirate to score in double figures.
Zoe O’Leary finished with 10 of her 12 points in the third quarter. Ivery buried two of her four 3-pointers to keep the lead at double digits in the fourth quarter.
When it time came to close out the game, Venice didn’t falter at the free-throw line — going six-for-six on free-throws by Leggett and Martin.
“This sophomore group is already could, but they’re gonna be really good,” Martin said of his starting five. “They move the ball well. They space it. It looks pretty good. We still have a long way to go, but they’re all bought in.
“This is a really good team we just beat. They just lost to Charlotte by two.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.