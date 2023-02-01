PUNTA GORDA – In a brisk, 57-minute affair, the Charlotte girls basketball team opened its latest district title quest with a 62-17 dismissal of visiting Ida Baker.

Senior D’Yanis Jimenez’s bucket with 3:19 to play in the third quarter pushed Charlotte’s lead to 47-11 and triggered the running clock. The game’s final 30 seconds drained away while sophomore reserve Mariah Epting shot Charlotte’s on two free throw attempts of the night, converting the second one just before the horn sounded.


