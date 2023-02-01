PUNTA GORDA – In a brisk, 57-minute affair, the Charlotte girls basketball team opened its latest district title quest with a 62-17 dismissal of visiting Ida Baker.
Senior D’Yanis Jimenez’s bucket with 3:19 to play in the third quarter pushed Charlotte’s lead to 47-11 and triggered the running clock. The game’s final 30 seconds drained away while sophomore reserve Mariah Epting shot Charlotte’s on two free throw attempts of the night, converting the second one just before the horn sounded.
The game’s most important development came during the first quarter as senior Adriana Iorfida continued her red-hot shooting from the perimeter. Setting up shop at both baselines and the elbow, Iorfida sank four 3-point shots en route to 14 first-quarter points.
This, after closing out the regular season with 21 points against North Port and 20 against Booker in games the Tarpons won by 20 points.
“A lot of attention gets put on Dee and Kamie and she steps up with her opportunities,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said of Iorfida’s play while Jimenez and Kamie Ellis occupy opposing defenses.
“She stepped up with very, very big shots in the Booker game, so she’s going on a little streak right now,” Stephenson said. “I’m happy for her. She knows the shots she needs to take and she’s shooting the ball with a lot of confidence right now and it’s helping us out.”
With Iorfida in cheat-code mode, Charlotte raced to a 26-4 lead after one quarter. The team’s trademark defense showed up against the Bulldogs, forcing eight turnovers. Jimenez had a pair of steals and a block during the spree.
Ida Baker (13-7) called a pair of timeouts in the first quarter, each following an Iorfida trey, but when they finally locked down on her, Jimenez was turned loose.
The Wisconsin signee went on a rampage in the third quarter, scoring 10 consecutive points for Charlotte as the Tarpons pushed their advantage to 49-11. Fittingly, the layup that led to a running clock by Jimenez came off an assist from Iorfida.
Charlotte didn’t allow a field goal in the third until 38 seconds remained. Ellis and Jimenez responded with consecutive layups for a 53-13 lead.
Jimenez led all scorers with 24 points. She also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and dealt four assists. Iorfida didn’t score again after the first quarter, but added four rebounds. Ellis had eight points, six assists and four rebounds.
Next up for top-seeded Charlotte (17-6) is No. 2 Fort Myers (18-5) at the Wally Keller Gymnasium on Friday. The Green Wave are a top-100 team that routed Cape Coral 67-31 in District 6A-11’s other semifinal.
“They are a very tough program and they’ve played a similar schedule to what we’ve played,” Stephenson said. “It’s going to be a tough game. They always play strong. We are going to have to come in here and execute and limit the bad things. We did a good job of it tonight, but we’re going to need to do a little bit more Friday to be district champ.”
