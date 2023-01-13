PUNTA GORDA – On paper, Friday’s game at Charlotte was always going to be a tall order for the DeSoto County girls basketball team. While both entered the night inside the state’s top-100 according to the FHSAA, they were at opposite ends.
The degree of difficulty increased earlier this week when injuries and a suspension cut the Bulldogs roster to just six players.
The result was a predictable, 84-32 romp by the Tarpons that will go down as one to grow on for the Bulldogs.
“We just have to take it as a lesson,” DeSoto County coach Ardine Primus said. “Spend this time to grow as a team, to set ourselves up for the playoffs. That’s all we’re trying to do right now.”
DeSoto County (10-6) was playing without leading scorer Lazaiya Kinville (15.6 points per game) and key contributors Keyara Montinat and Genesis Goldwire. All are expected to be back in time for DeSoto County’s regular season finale against Palmetto on Jan. 24.
“Charlotte was going to give us all we wanted, for the first two quarters, at least,” Primus said. “I just told my girls to give me the heart, play with whatever’s in your heart. So I think they played really, really, strong and finished the game out.”
Charlotte (12-5) looked smooth from the opening tip. The Tarpons scored the game’s first 11 points and led 19-2 less than five minutes into the game. Leading 21-8 after one quarter, Charlotte again went on a tear, ripping off a 23-2 run for a 44-10 advantage with 3:07 remaining before halftime.
Tarpons coach Matt Stephenson had emptied the bench by then, but the Bulldogs sparked to life, closing out the half with a modest, 9-4 stretch, spearheaded by freshman standout Yahri Tyler.
Stephenson ran out the Tarpons’ starting five to start the second half and their night was over as soon as their own freshman standout, Kamie Ellis, put the finishing touches on a 16-0 spree.
With a running clock bringing the game to a quicker conclusion, the Bulldogs fought to the end, getting a steal and layup in the closing seconds. Tyler finished with a team-high 18 points. Her sister, senior Zeri Tyler, added 8.
D’Yanis Jimenez scored 26 points in limited minutes while Ahmari Byrd and Abbie Willis each added 12. Ten different Tarpons scored.
“There were things we needed to work on a little bit that I think we were able to do,” Stephenson said. “We were able to kind of get inside and our shot selection was a lot better as a team tonight. We shot the 3-ball well and we got to the line.
“A lot of stuff we have been working on down the stretch, we were able to show tonight and I’m proud of the effort of our starters, and then our reserves, who came in and replicated the same thing.”
Charlotte is in the midst of a frenetic closing kick to finish a rugged regular season. On Wednesday, the Tarpons dispatched IMG Academy White 55-21. Five more games remain on the schedule over a 10-day span that begins Monday with a trip to Bishop Verot to face St. Joseph’s Academy out of St. Louis, Missouri.
Games against Riverview and Lely follow on Thursday and Friday, then the Tarpons finish the regular season with Jan. 24 home date against North Port and a Jan. 26 road trip to Booker.
“We’ve just got to finish out the year strong,” Stephenson said. “I’m hoping we can get to a point where we need to be, entering the playoffs. I really feel like we’re going to get there and that’s where the money is made.”
