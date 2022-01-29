PUNTA GORDA – The Charlotte girls basketball team, ranked No. 12 in the state, invited No. 14 Miami Country Day to town Saturday for a game in the Fish Tank.
Gracious hosts, as they were, the Tarpons spotted the Spartans a 17-point lead before tracking them down and pulling out a buzzer-beating, 58-56 win.
“It’s all about defense,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “The first half, we didn’t play any defense. We kind of knew going in here they could shoot the ball.”
The Spartans (16-8) hammered Charlotte throughout the first half and into the third quarter behind red-hot shooting, inside and out. Kayla Helms, a 6-2 sophomore, proved a menace in the paint then unveiled a keen eye from the perimeter. She scored 20 of her game-high 26 points over a stretch spanning the second and third quarters.
When she hit a pair of free throws to open the second half, Miami Country Day’s lead was 41-24.
With the game threatening to become a rout, the Tarpons donned their hard-hats and went to work.
“Just making sure we get out and make them shoot contested shots,” Stephenson said. “That was our main focus. The second half, we did it and looked like a totally different team.”
Having D’Yanis Jimenez on the floor aided the cause. The Tarpons’ leading scorer missed a healthy chunk of the first half in foul trouble. Jimenez scored eight consecutive points and 12 overall during the third quarter as Charlote got the lead into single digits, 52-44, by the start of the final period.
“We were able to chop down the lead a little bit, got it to 10, and by then the momentum swung our way,” Stephenson said.
The defense tightened its grip over the final eight minutes as the Spartans mustered just four points the rest of the way.
Still, it came down to some last-second heroics.
Charlotte trailed 56-55 with 43.3 seconds remaining, but had committed just four fouls. They were forced to hack away against the Spartans in order to get them to the free throw line. By the time they got MCD in the bonus, just 10.9 seconds remained.
Kristina Godfrey, who had menaced the Tarpons with slashing drives to the basket during the first half, then missed the front end of the one-and-one and Charlotte called its last timeout with 8.6 seconds to play.
There was little doubt whose hands the ball would be in. Jimenez took the inbounds pass and streaked down court. She plowed into heavy traffic in the lane, then dished it to Ary Hicks, who cooly drained a baseline trey as the horn sounded.
“D was able to get it going and get to the basket; she made the right play there,” Stephenson said. “Everybody sucked in. She made the right play to kick it out to her teammate and Ary did what she needed to do. She knocked the shot down.”
Jimenez led the Tarpons with 24 points. Hicks and Adriana Iorfida each added 10. Kristen Lowers led the team with 9 rebounds. With the win in their regular season finale, the Tarpons improved to 14-8. The will play an opponent to be determined some time next week in a district semifinal.
