ARCADIA — The Charlotte girls basketball team traveled to DeSoto County on Friday night and proved too much for the previously undefeated Bulldogs to handle in a 59-36 win.
The Tarpons out rebounded the Bulldogs 44-33 and won the turnover battle as well, forcing 24 Bulldogs turnovers while committing 17.
Charlotte had six players score at least six points, including two who reached double figures. D’Yanis Jimenez led the way with 16 followed by Adriana Iorfida’s 12. Iorfida hit all five of her free-throw attempts.
DeSoto was led by Yahri Tyler’s 12 points before she fouled out with 4:37 left in the game. Lazaiya Kinville scored nine in the losing effort.
The contest started slowly. The Bulldogs had their only lead of the night when Zeri Tyler hit a layup to score the game’s first points. With both teams missing shots and put-backs, there were just seven points scored in the first five minutes as the Tarpons held a 5-2 lead. DeSoto was 0-for-8 from behind the 3-point line in the first half and when they had to get in the paint, they were met by a taller Tarpon team.
The Tarpons found their shot and went on a 12-2 run to take a commanding 17-4 lead midway through the second quarter. They took a 25-15 lead into halftime.
Charlotte put the game away by scoring the first 11 points in the second half en route to a 19-3 run. The Tarpons emptied their bench midway through the quarter. With a 17-point lead entering the final quarter, the starting five played the first few minutes and then watched the rest of the game from the bench.
“Our girls just came to play,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “We rebounded the ball very well tonight. Our post players did a good job in the second half. (DeSoto coach Ardine Primus) does a really good job with her kids. They tend to give us fits at times. Anytime you play DeSoto, they rebound real well and get a second shot. The sisters down low (Tyler) are a force and the younger one, Yahri, is a real force and her athleticism is off the charts.”
Primus said the writing was on the wall early for the Bulldogs.
“After that first quarter, I could see that we just didn’t have it tonight,” she said. “After that Lake Region game last night (56-55 win on a late Kinville free throw) we were tired. That game took a lot out of us physically and emotionally and it was our third game this week so our girls were running with heavy legs.
“We were playing a very good Charlotte team that went to state last year and we hoped that we could give them a better game. We just didn’t have it tonight.”
