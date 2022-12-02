Sun preps logo

ARCADIA — The Charlotte girls basketball team traveled to DeSoto County on Friday night and proved too much for the previously undefeated Bulldogs to handle in a 59-36 win.

The Tarpons out rebounded the Bulldogs 44-33 and won the turnover battle as well, forcing 24 Bulldogs turnovers while committing 17.


