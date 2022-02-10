PUNTA GORDA — The Final Four can’t get here soon enough for the Charlotte girls basketball team.
No, really – there is no way to speed up the clock and just magically appear in Lakeland. The Tarpons will have to play these regional games and they’ll have to win these regional games, and so on, and so forth.
Thursday’s first step on the road to Lakeland involved doubling back and running over a team they had already steamrolled.
Behind a devastating first half fueled by a suffocating defense and a torrent of transition buckets, Charlotte trounced Cape Coral 63-20 in a running-clock romp in the Region 5A-3 opener. It was an outcome that closely mirrored last week’s 76-20 district championship victory against the same team.
“We saw how we played against them last time and there was some stuff we could have done a little bit better,” Tarpons coach Matt Stephenson said. “We executed that to a T tonight.”
If “T” is in reference to ripping off a 27-0 run to open the second quarter, then mission accomplished.
Charlotte led 15-8 after a first quarter in which it scored 15 of the game’s first 17 points behind Aryana Hicks’ supernatural ability to beat her opponent to the ball and trigger a fast break. Liberal substitutions allowed the Tarpon starters to rest up for their second-quarter Globetrotters impression.
Hicks returned to her thieving ways and D’Yanis Jimenez was most often on the receiving end of a home-run pass at the other end for easy buckets. Jimenez also dialed in from behind the arc for three treys, leading to a total of 17 points during the 27-0 spree.
Hicks took her last steal of the quarter for herself and coasted to a bucket seconds before halftime to pull Charlotte within one point of a running clock, 44-10.
Adaora Edeoga triggered the clock 10 seconds into the second half with a free throw.
For purposes of symmetry, Charlotte’s reserves held Cape Coral scoreless until Charlene Oge’s basket as time expired. The Seahawks bench, long ago accepting of their team’s fate, erupted in cheers as the shot went in.
Jimenez led Charlotte (17-8) with 21 points. Adriana Iorfida followed with 18, with 10 of those coming during the big first-quarter run. Hicks had nine points and nine assists.
Stephenson said he and his staff would like to see Hicks score more often, but they have come to accept her unselfish ways.
“She’s a true point guard,” Stephenson said. “We’d like her to score a little bit more but she would much rather pass it. She really gets our team going. When we have people on the outside who can knock down shots and make plays, she just does her job.”
Hicks considered that a fair assessment.
“It’s just something that I do,” she said of her ability to pile up steals and assists. “I’m unselfish and I like feeding my teammates the ball. I’ve been like that since I was little. When I know my teammates are confident, it just makes me that much more confident.”
The Tarpons will face South Fort Myers on Tuesday in the region semifinals.
Two wins to go before they can punch their ticket to Lakeland.
Stephenson said he senses his team’s desire to skip to the good part, but has been impressed with their attention to details in spite of it.
“I actually kind of like it because they know who we need to be focused on next, but also, they want to get back to it,” he said. “They felt like last year, they left it short and the anticipation an the want-to, they still have it. Whatever opponent we have next, we’ll keep rolling it out there and we’ve got to keep rolling until we get back to Lakeland.
So, on to Tuesday, then.
“That’s exactly what it is,” Hicks said. “We’re just anxious to get (to Lakeland) because I know we can. It’s like you want to fast-forward, but we’ve got to focus on these games and just get them knocked out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.