PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
D’YANIS JIMENEZ
Charlotte
Senior
Credentials: The reigning Sun Preps player of the year and Wisconsin-bound dynamo led the Tarpons with 16.1 points per game and reached double figures in all but three contests. She was second on the team in rebounds, assists, steals and even blocks despite being the team’s primary point guard. In leading Charlotte to the state’s Final Four for the third consecutive season, she saved some of her best for last, striking for 21 points in Charlotte’s win against Oakleaf in the semifinals and 23 points in the state championship game against St. Thomas Aquinas.
TESSA O’LEARY
Venice
Sophomore
Credentials: Tessa or Zoe? One could make an argument for either O’Leary twin for finalist. What’s most fascinating is despite both cracking the 6-foot barrier, they bring different attributes to the floor. In the end, Tessa gets the nod for scoring a team-high 16.1 points per game as the sophomore-laden Indians soared to a 20-6 record. She was as consistent as any player in the area, as well, reaching double figures in all but two games. In the process, she took her place as a leader.
TAYLOR ORRIS
Lemon Bay
Junior
Credentials: The 5-foot-11 Manta Ray arguably put together the most dominant performance by any area player this season when she dropped 43 points and 16 rebounds against a decent Bradenton Christian team on Jan. 23. She narrowly missed the school’s single-game scoring mark, held by Manta Hall of Famer Angie (Snyder) Nolan. All told, Orris averaged a team-high 17 points and 9.5 rebounds, recording 13 double-doubles along the way.
FIRST TEAM
MAYA COLLINS
Lemon Bay
Sophomore
Collins is now two-for-two in All-Area nods, following up her outstanding freshman season with a record-breaking sequel. She was second on the team with 14.8 points per game and set a Lemon Bay single-season assist record with 132.
KAMIE ELLIS
Charlotte
Freshman
The Tarpons’ next big thing in the tradition of Ary Hicks and D’Yanis Jimenez had her breakout moment with 27 points at rival Port Charlotte, leading the way to a 62-40 win. She averaged 10 points per game and was a terror on defense, averaging 3.6 steals.
BRYANNA GRIFFITHS
Port Charlotte
Senior
The Pirates leader was a matchup nightmare for any defense that assumed she was a rebound-first post player. She often stepped out beyond the arc and scorched such teams. She led the Pirates with 15.2 points per game and finished with 1210 career points.
ADRIANA IORFIDA
Charlotte
Senior
Though she could have continued her basketball career in college, Iorfida is going the scholarly route at the University of Florida. She was at her best during the Tarpons’ stretch run, locking in from 3-point range and averaging 18 points per game over Charlotte’s final eight contests.
ZOE O’LEARY
Venice
Sophomore
O’Leary’s game complemented her sister’s scoring with rebounding and shot-blocking acumen. She led Venice with 8.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while averaging 11 points. She also shot 54 percent from the field, tops on the team.
GWEN TSOUKALAS
North Port
Senior
The 5-foot-6 point guard accounted for just more than a quarter of her team’s points (12.4 per game) and was second on the team in rebounds and steals. She opened the season with a fabulous eight-game stretch in which she averaged 18 points per game.
YAHRI TYLER
DeSoto County
Freshman
One of two freshmen as well as one of two sister combos on this year’s All-Area squads, Tyler had a sensational debut, averaging a double-double (14.8 points, 11.8 rebounds) and tying for the team lead with 2.3 steals per game. She had 20 double-doubles in 24 games.
COACH OF THE YEAR
MATT STEPHENSON
Charlotte
The Tarpons had never reached the state semifinals until three years ago and now they’ve gone ever since. This year, Charlotte finally broke through to play in its first-ever state championship game. Other Tarpon teams might have had better records, but none achieved what this year’s team accomplished.
SECOND TEAM
HAILEY COHEN, Port Charlotte, sophomore
RACHEL HARRIS, North Port, senior
ADDISON IVERY, Venice, sophomore
LAZAIYA KINVILLE, DeSoto County, junior
ARYIANNA LOCKEY-PROGL, Port Charlotte, junior
MAKAYLA RASSBACH, Imagine, senior
ZERI TYLER, DeSoto County, senior
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.