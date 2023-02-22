PUNTA GORDA – Matt Stephenson and his coaching staff were putting the Charlotte girls basketball team through its paces Tuesday night in the little gymnasium known as the “Fish Tank.”
They were doing so against the thrumming soundtrack filtering in from the adjacent Wally Keller Gymnasium, where the Tarpon boys were warming up to play Palmetto. As Stephenson launched into a treatise regarding the finer points of defense, Sarah McLachlan’s “Angel” threatened to overpower his speech.
After a Tarpons player closed the door between the two gyms to dampen the lost-puppy dirge synonymous with pet adoption commercials, Stephenson returned to his original premise:
If Charlotte is to finally break through to the Class 6A championship game this week on their third consecutive trip to the Final Four, the Tarpons must find a way to blunt the 1-2 punch of Oakleaf’s Kaylah Turner and Fantasia James in Thursday’s state semifinal.
Charlotte (21-6) and Oakleaf (26-2) will tip off at Lakeland’s RP Funding Center at 8 p.m., following the first Class 6A semifinal between St. Thomas Aquinas and Lake Gibson.
“We’ve got to come out an execute, do the things that we’re capable of,” Stephenson said afterward. “They’ve got two capable scorers, but everything else is kind of going to depend on us. They are very quick and athletic. They’re going to be a test for us.”
Oakleaf amassed its record behind a fearsome twosome. Turner averages 23.1 points per game while James chips in 18.5. Their tendency to stop-and-pop often leads opposing defenses into foul trouble.
If Charlotte continues to play the kind of defense that has keyed its latest Final Four run, then Turner and James will have lost the ball before they got off a shot. The Tarpons have recorded double-digit steals four of their five postseason games and are averaging 15 swipes during that span.
“Defense has always been a key thing for us because that’s what really gets us going,” senior guard D’Yanis Jimenez said. The Wisconsin signee said the Tarpons’ recent run actually began with the regular season finale during a rematch with Booker, a team that defeated Charlotte earlier in the year.
“It definitely started with Booker,” Jimenez said. “We just locked down. Our defense has been amazing throughout.”
Another big part of Tuesday’s practice involved Stephenson reminding the Tarpons to start and finish fast. Last year, failing to do the former sank Charlotte against a beatable Bishop Moore. The year before, it was failing to do the latter which allowed St. Thomas Aquinas to sneak by.
Jimenez was a starter as a sophomore during the 2021 semifinal when the Tarpons failed to protect a fourth-quarter lead against St. Thomas Aquinas. She was joined on the floor by Adaora Edeoga and Adriana Iorfida during Charlotte’s 2022 appearance in which a sluggish start proved lethal against Bishop Moore.
Stephenson said the senior trio will be counted on to be a steadying influence Thursday.,
“You’ve just got to learn from them, you know?” Stephenson said of the previous two trips to Lakeland. “I have (three) seniors who have been there a couple of times and hopefully that leadership that they’ve possessed over the back half of this season comes into full effect for us when we’re up there.”
Charlotte is the only team during the past three seasons to have returned to the Final Four each time. St. Thomas Aquinas has made it twice, missing out in 2022. Stephenson figures the three seniors will counteract the “wide eye” phenomenon that often overcomes first-time visitors to Lakeland.
“That first trip was kind of eye-opening for everybody involved,” Stephenson said, including himself. “They had never played in that type of setting.”
After the past two seasons, Stephenson said the team has changed its overall outlook. It’s human nature to look ahead to a championship game after arriving at the Final Four. This time around, Thursday is all that matters.
For now.
“We’ve talked about it a lot. Let’s get a win,” Stephenson said. “Let’s make another trip back up there and get ourselves a win. That’s what the focus has been, and we’ll be ready for it.”
