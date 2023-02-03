PUNTA GORDA – The Charlotte High girls’ celebration on Friday night was so smooth, so practiced, it was as if they were keeping to a schedule.
It makes sense – they were merely acting as if they had been here before.
And they have.
Three straight times, now.
The top-seeded Tarpons sliced and diced No. 2 Fort Myers on their way to a 56-34 victory in the District 6A-11 championship game. Their third consecutive district title was decided early, so perhaps there had been time to plan before they darted to center court, snatched the trophy from athletic director Tom Massolio’s hands and executed a perfectly choreographed jumping chant.
Fort Myers (18-6) came into the Wally Keller Gymnasium with a similar resume and for the first few minutes of the game, threw the Tarpons (18-6) for a loop.
“I definitely think in the first few minutes of the game, we were overwhelmed with our emotions and stuff,” Tarpons senior D’Yanis Jimenez said. “So we just had a couple of mishaps.”
Alas, with a team that has made consecutive Final Four appearances, such flutters are often transitory.
“Once we got rolling, that’s kind of been our thing all year,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “We caught a little bit of rhythm, got a flow going and that kind of pushed us through and we didn’t really look back after that.”
After gnawing their way to an 11-4 lead, Charlotte turned on the jets, fueled by some gang rebounding against the taller Green Wave. Whenever a carom landed in the hands of Jimenez, freshman Kamie Ellis or senior Adriana Iorfida, it often led to long outlet passes or coast-to-coast lay-ins.
All of it served to speed up the game’s tempo, which allowed Charlotte to feast.
A 10-2 run late in the second keyed a 27-12 halftime lead. Scoring eight of the second half’s first 10 points pushed the advantage to 35-14 and Fort Myers rarely got inside the 20-point buffer the rest of the way.
Jimenez led Charlotte with 16 points. Ellis, who had been fairly quiet in parts of Wednesday’s semifinal win against Ida Baker, erupted for 15. Iorfida, who has put together a string of excellent outings down the home stretch of her prep career, tallied 11 of her 13 points in the second half.
“I’m feeling it a little bit,” Iorfida said. “It’s kind of hard to believe this is my last tournament. It’s been great. My shots are falling more than in the beginning of the season and I feel like I’ve gotten into more of a groove. It’s a great last ride, for sure.”
Friday’s effort from Iorfida comes off a 14-point outburst Wednesday against Ida Baker, which included four, first-half 3-pointers. She is averaging 10.4 points per game, just a tick behind Ellis’ 10.7.
“That’s really important,” said Jimenez, the Tarpons’ scoring leader with 15.5 points per game. “Having two scorers on a team is pretty good, but being able to have an extra one where teams won’t be able to guard all three at the same time just really helps out a lot.”
Charlotte will await word on their regional quarterfinal opponent, as will Fort Myers, which was safely in the regional field due to their FHSAA ranking.
“When things are going good or bad, we just kind of stay the course,” Stephenson said. “When it was time to take off, they did that. Great job for the team, great job with execution and, again, district champs. Three-peat.”
