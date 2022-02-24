LAKELAND — Minutes after wrapping up the greatest two-year run in Charlotte High girls basketball history, the Tarpons couldn’t even fake a smile.
Huddled together in the parking lot outside of the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, teammates, coaches, friends and family offered shoulders to cry on and words of comfort after a 51-46 loss to Bishop Moore in the 5A state semifinals Thursday evening.
With the loss, Charlotte, a back-to-back regional champion, ended its season in the state semifinals for the second straight year.
“Just like I was telling them in the locker room – We’re still a good team,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “Not winning this game doesn’t (define) our season. I have hard workers in there. I have girls who bust their butt and sacrifice a lot all season for our area, and making a name for ourselves outside of our area.
“I have girls who have been playing for me for a long time and since they’ve come on board here, they’ve done an amazing job for Charlotte High girls basketball. (This loss) doesn’t take anything away from that.”
It seemed like something was off with the Tarpons from the opening tip.
Charlotte (19-9) missed three consecutive layups and fell behind early, struggling to score against the length of the Hornets until a late fourth quarter charge.
Though the late rally erased a double-digit deficit and even resulted a brief lead, the effort proved to be too little, too late as Bishop Moore (23-6) immediately took back the lead on a bucket by Lynnelle Mosqueda and held on with clutch rebounds and perfect free-throw shooting down the stretch.
“Not at one second did we think we were going to lose,” said Hornets junior guard/forward Alexandra Merceron, who scored 11 points and snatched seven rebounds. “I think that was the one thing we knew together all being on the court, like, ‘Hey, they’re chipping at the game, but we’re gonna chip back two times harder than they are.’
“Not for one second did we think we would walk out of this gym losing. We played through each other’s mistakes.”
Despite early scoring struggles and trouble with rebounding, Charlotte hung with Bishop Moore all throughout the contest.
After ending the first quarter trailing 16-7, Tarpons junior guard D’Yanis Jimenez scored six of her game-high 15 points to open the second quarter. Minutes later, Tykiriah Thomas made a free-throw and Kristen Lowers converted an and-one off a steal, pulling Charlotte within 22-18 midway through the quarter.
Unfortunately, Charlotte — with only one starter, Adaora Edeoga (5-foot-11) standing above 5-feet-9-inches — couldn’t contain Hornets forwards Brooke Allen and Alyssa Brasko.
Allen, a 5-foot-11 junior, and Brasko, a 6-foot junior, combined for 19 total rebounds — several of which came in the second quarter as Allen scored nine of her 13 points.
Scoring wasn’t any easier to come by in the third quarter for the Tarpons, as they made just two baskets — two-pointers by Jimenez and Adriana Iorfida — falling behind, 41-30, heading into the fourth.
Playing with its season on the line, Charlotte came to life.
The Tarpons played the entire fourth quarter with their backs against the wall, swiping steals, fighting for rebounds and making the extra pass to find the perfect shot.
Tarpons senior guard Ary Hicks opened the period with a 3-pointer, Jimenez added a free-throw and Lowers buried her second 3-pointer of the night, pulling Charlotte within 43-39 with just under six minutes to play.
That late push continued until the Tarpons finally took their first lead.
After forcing a few turnovers, Hicks and Jimenez made back-to-back layups to take a 46-45 lead with 1:50 to play.
However, the Hornets answered on offense, the boards and the free-throw line. The Tarpons found themselves heaving desperation 3-pointers that wouldn’t fall until the final buzzer sounded, ending the season and the careers of seniors Hicks, Lowers, Thomas, Alex Vega and Sarah Ferrara
“I’m proud of the fight they gave down the stretch,” Stephenson said. “We did everything we had to do to come back into the game. We picked the energy up. Defensively, we found our rhythm in what we needed to do.
“It just didn’t go the way we needed it to.”
