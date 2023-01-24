VENICE – Venice girls basketball coach Jeremy Martin has been around the program for almost 15 years. Coming up as a JV boys coach and assistant before taking over the girls program, he’s seen plenty of Venice’s best and worst.
After Tuesday’s 68-22 demolition of the Manatee Hurricanes, Martin has been swayed to an opinion about this year’s squad.
“This is some of the best Venice basketball, boys and girls, that I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” Martin said. “The way the pass and move the ball, and the way they play defense and get up the floor. I’ve never seen chemistry like it.”
The Indians wasted little time in getting up on the overmatched Hurricanes, scoring the first seven points of the game before a Manatee timeout. Tessa O’Leary and Riley Martin took advantage of early runouts and Izzy Leggett hit a 3-point basket. The timeout did little to stop the momentum, and Venice continued the onslaught before an Amiya Yunker layup got Manatee on the board.
Nicole Beatty got in on the action with seven points and Venice led 33-2 at the end of the first quarter.
“We practice this,” Martin said. “When people ask what’s different, I tell them we practice getting up and down the floor, sharing the ball, and trying to run at every chance.
“When we don’t get a steal or rebound within 15 seconds, we have to play defense harder.”
Martin was able to play his rotation liberally. As such, many of his players contributed to the performance.
In the second quarter, Venice picked up where they left off and used a suffocating man-to-man defense to stifle any chance the Hurricanes had. Zoe O’Leary took her turn as the dominant force on offense with eight points in the quarter.
“We’re using this to prepare,” Martin said. “I’m happy we played well and that we got out of there safe and healthy.”
Venice hit eight 3-pointers, had 11 of their 13 players score, and four players finished in double figures. Tessa O’Leary led the Indians with 13 points and four steals, Martin scored 11 points and added three assists. Zoe O’Leary scored 10 points, grabbed four rebounds, had three assists and four blocks. Beatty scored 10 points for Venice.
“I haven’t seen a team this close together,” Martin said. “They all cheer and work hard for each other.”
Venice, which has already claimed the No. 1 seed in the district tournament, will play host to IMG on Wednesday night.
“We don’t have any seniors and we’re young, but we have girls who play for each other,” Martin said. “All of the seeds we’re planting are preparing us for the playoffs and our future.”
