Sun preps logo

VENICE – Venice girls basketball coach Jeremy Martin has been around the program for almost 15 years. Coming up as a JV boys coach and assistant before taking over the girls program, he’s seen plenty of Venice’s best and worst.

After Tuesday’s 68-22 demolition of the Manatee Hurricanes, Martin has been swayed to an opinion about this year’s squad.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments