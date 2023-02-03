VENICE — Winning a district championship with an all-sophomore starting five might be considered ahead of schedule for most high school basketball players.
Not for Zoe O’Leary.
The sophomore center got her first taste of winning this past fall when she went on a state championship run with the Venice volleyball team, and she was hungry for more when basketball season began shortly after.
Facing Sarasota in the District 7A-12 championship on Friday night at the TeePee, O’Leary dominated in the post, scoring 15 points and grabbing 13 rebounds as she helped hold off the Lady Sailors to win, 58-45.
Venice will next play in the Region 7A-3 quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the TeePee against an opponent to be determined.
“We really wanted to win districts because the last time Venice won was 2015,” O’Leary said. “It’s not too early for us. We wanted to win it last year.”
The resurgence of Venice (19-5) is directly tied to its sophomore class.
Last year, it started with the O’Leary twins — Zoe and Tessa — along with point guard Addie Ivery. That group ran into a stacked Gulf Coast team in the district tournament, but still had a strong enough regular season to advance to regionals.
This season, Venice added another pair of talented sophomores in Riley Martin and Izzy Leggett.
It didn’t take long for coach Jeremy Martin to realize what he had on his hands.
“The first day I took the job, I was at the boys practice, and I let them know, and Addie was the first one in the gym,” coach Martin said. “I knew at that time we were in good hands. Not only are they good basketball players, but they’re also really good kids.”
Martin leaned into the youth-oriented approach completely this past winter, shifting to an all-sophomore starting five.
Since then, Venice has gone 11-0 with just one game decided by less than a 10-point margin.
However, the Indians’ youth and inexperience worked against them in the early stages of the game against Sarasota (15-13).
Venice fell behind, 7-2, midway through the first quarter as most of the team’s shots were well off the mark.
“Nerves,” coach Martin said of the slow start. “You could tell they’re young. This is a big environment.”
While Venice was adjusting to the bright lights of a championship, Sailors freshman guard Paisley Binswanger scored back-to-back buckets to open the game — setting the tone for a 20-point, six-rebound night.
Luckily for Venice, it didn’t take too long to snap out of the funk.
Martin hit a deep 3-pointer followed by a layup from junior Jayda Lanham off the bench, and Venice took a 9-9 tie into the second quarter.
Then, Tessa O’Leary and Ivery got going.
O’Leary scored eight of her game-high 23 points in the second quarter and Ivery added seven as the pair of sophomore guards helped Venice seize its first lead of the night, 25-21, heading into halftime.
The third quarter was more of the O’Leary Show.
The duo combined for 10 of Venice’s 12 points while the defense allowed just two field goals — both from Binswanger — in the quarter.
“It’s great because we play opposite positions,” Tessa said of her on-court relationship with Zoe. “So if I don’t have a shot, I’ll give it to her. If she doesn’t have the shot, she’ll kick it out to me, and I’ll hit a three.
“It’s just natural chemistry, and it’s been that way our whole lives.”
Sarasota briefly made it a game again late when junior guard Madison MacDonald scored eight straight points for the Sailors, but the Indians answered with 13 straight points from the O’Leary sisters to put the game away.
“I’m happy for them,” Martin said. “This is a celebration of them. All of those years, from ’15 on. This is for Liv Sleight. It’s for Kiley Poole. It’s for the first ones who stuck with me to get this thing going. It started with them. The standard started there.
“We talk about it every day, ‘Our standards are this, our standards are that.’ It’s awesome stuff.”
