Some of the best girls basketball in the state is being played in Southwest Florida this winter sports season.
Our area boasts four teams currently ranked No. 1 in their respective districts with one week remaining in the regular season.
The Lady Tarpons of Charlotte have again lived up to their reputation as our area’s best, coming in as a top-15 team in the state in this week’s rankings by the Florida High School Athletic Association.
Venice is in the midst of a breakout season, led by an all-sophomore starting five that has the team on a six-game winning streak and a No. 39 overall ranking in the state.
Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay, firmly entrenched atop their districts, look to be favorites to continue on to regionals, too, along with DeSoto County.
And there’s no counting out North Port and Imagine School at North Port, which have each earned notable wins this season.
With the regular season all but settled, it’s time to look ahead at the postseason contests to come.
Here’s a breakdown of each district featuring one of our area teams:
District 6A-111. Charlotte (No. 14 in FL, No. 3 in 6A), 2. Fort Myers (No. 101 in FL, No. 23 in 6A), 3. Cape Coral (No. 303 in FL, No. 61 in 6A), 4. Ida Baker (No. 334 in FL, No. 69 in 6A), 5. North Fort Myers (No. 583 in FL, No. 101 in 6A)
There’s no replacing Ary Hicks, but the Lady Tarpons have done a good job getting by this season. A three-headed attack of two seniors — D’Yanis Jimenez and Adriana Iorfida — and freshman Kamie Ellis have combined to average 37.3 points and 8.8 steals per game on the way to a 12-5 record against strong competition.
The Green Wave (13-4) appear to be the only serious threat to the Tarpons’ quest for another district title. Fort Myers has not lost since a tournament game on Dec. 30 and features four players who average over 10 points per game.
Winning those district games could prove crucial for Charlotte, which is the leader in Region 6A-3 over Bloomingdale (No. 21 in FL, No. 5 in Class 6A) by a slim margin.
District 5A-111. Port Charlotte (No. 77 in FL, No. 7 in 5A), 2. Mariner (No. 459 in FL, No. 67 in 5A), 3. Island Coast (No. 508 in FL, No. 77 in 5A), 4. Cypress Lake (No. 549 in FL, No. 89 in 5A), 5. Dunbar (No. 564 in FL, No. 91 in 5A)
The Goliath in a district full of Davids, Port Charlotte is ranked 382 spots better than second-place Mariner and nearly 500 spots better than last-place Dunbar.
A senior-laden Lady Pirates team has struggled with some local teams, going 0-4 in games against Charlotte and Venice, but has otherwise handled most of its competition.
Along with being the clear top team in the district, the Pirates also currently hold a slim lead over Clearwater (No. 80 in FL, No. 8 in Class 5A) for the top spot in Region 5A-3, too.
District 7A-121. Venice (No. 39 in FL, No. 9 in 7A), 2. Riverview (No. 46 in FL, No. 10 in 7A), 3. Sarasota (No. 93 in FL, No. 21 in 7A), 4. Gulf Coast (No. 142 in FL, No. 34 in 7A), 5. Lehigh (No. 183 in FL, No. 42 in 7A), 6. North Port (No. 240 in FL, No. 53 in 7A)
The Class of ’25 has shown up well before the bell for Venice. A team starting five sophomores and featuring zero seniors has been one of our area’s best, going 14-5, including 5-0 against Sun Preps teams (has not played Charlotte).
Utilizing a rotation that runs eight-to-nine players deep on most nights, coach Jeremy Martin has led Venice to its best season since taking over in 2020.
The feel-good story isn’t complete just yet, though.
Venice still has to fend off Riverview — a team one spot behind them in the district and the region — to win a district championship.
The Lady Indians lost both of their matchups against Riverview this season, but their last meeting was a one-point Rams win in which Venice held the lead entering the final minute.
Round 3 seems to be an inevitability.
In last place in the district, North Port will have to hit the road come tournament time. The Lady Bobcats have slid down the rankings since mid December, but have also played one of the area’s toughest schedules. Senior guard Gwen Tsoukalas (15 points, 2.6 steals per game) makes North Port a dangerous team for anyone to play.
District 4A-121. Lemon Bay (No. 173 in FL, No. 27 in 4A), 2. LaBelle (No. 261 in FL, No. 41 in 4A), 3. Gateway (No. 330 in FL, No. 52 in 4A), 4. Clewiston (No. 347 in FL, No. 56 in 4A), 5. Estero (No. 348 in FL, No. 57 in 4A)
Since opening the season 1-4, the Lady Mantas have gone 12-3 as they’ve risen to become their district’s top-ranked team.
Led by Taylor Orris (14.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game) and Maya Collins (14.6 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 steals per game), Lemon Bay is riding a five-game winning streak that includes a pair of one-point victories.
Winning the district is especially important for Lemon Bay, though, as it is ranked as the No. 7 team in Region 4A-3, and could be bumped out of the top eight with an early loss.
District 4A-111. Booker (No. 36 in FL, No. 8 in 4A), 2. DeSoto County (No. 129 in FL, No. 19 in 4A), 3. Avon Park — No. 137 in FL, No. 21 in 4A, 4. Bayshore (No. 220 in FL, No. 34 in 4A), 5. Lake Placid (No. 409 in FL, No. 67 in 4A)
DeSoto County has the unique challenge of competing against the highest-ranked district opponent in our area in No. 36 in Booker (Sarasota).
Featuring three players scoring over 12 points per game in Lazaiya Kinville, Yahri Tyler and Zeri Tyler, DeSoto County has the talent to compete for a district title.
However, a 9-2 start has turned into an 11-7 record for the Lady Bulldogs, meaning a district final would be played on the road.
Still, their success against a strong schedule has them ranked as the No. 5 team in Region 4A-3 — giving them hope of making the regional tournament even without a district championship.
Imagine School at North Port: The Lady Sharks are playing this season independent of the FHSAA. They are not eligible for the postseason.
Imagine (5-11) has four more games in its season to send off seniors, including leading scorer Makayla Rassbach (23.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.8 steals per game).
