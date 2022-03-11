VENICE – When Venice girls lacrosse coach Liz Bacon set up the schedule for the 2022 season, she and the rest of the Indians knew a slate of tougher opponents might not result in a winning record.
What they did expect was an improvement that comes along with playing some of the better teams from around the state. The Indians showed they were on the way up after fighting back from a 5-0 deficit before ultimately coming up short against Riverview, 13-11, at Powell-Davis Stadium.
Venice held the ball in front of the Riverview net for the first few minutes after the opening face-off, but were only able to manage a single shot on goal in that time. Once the Rams got control of the ball, they went on to score five goals in a 7-minute span.
“We started strong, but then we started playing a little scared,” Bacon said.
That’s when Sophia Santagata began making her presence known for Venice. She scored the Indians’ first goal on a penalty shot, then added a second goal with 10 minutes to go in the first half.
Riverview added another pair of goals before Santagata struck again for her third goal. In the final seconds, Riverview’s Caroline Steinwachs drove the length of the field and found the back of the net for her third goal of the game as the halftime horn sounded.
The teams combined for five goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Venice’s Gianna Falbo accounted for all three of Venice’s goals, then a goal by Gabby Daley brought Venice back into the game at 11-7.
Venice continued to chip away at the Riverview lead. Santagata scored twice more and Kayla Bartlett made it 13-10 with four minutes left.
Santagata blew a shot past Riverview goalkeeper Mia Ray to get the Indians to within two. Venice had some chances to get even closer in the final minute, but Ray and the Rams kept a hard-charging Indian attack at bay as time ran out.
“We missed a few opportunities on offense,” Bacon said. “Riverview played great. We started playing great in the second half. If we could have started off a little better this game could have gone either way.”
Santagata scored six goals and had an assist for the Indians, who fell to 3-3 on the year.
“We’ll figure out the small things that we did wrong and figure out how we can fix that for the next team that we play,” Bacon said.
Venice will use the spring break to regroup and get ready for its next game against Out-of-Door Academy on March 22. Bacon said the Indians’ next tough test will come against district rival Gulf Coast on March 30.
“We’re playing the harder teams this year because last year we got to the regionals and were shocked,” Bacon said. “Even if we lose, I’d rather lose by two like we did tonight and play harder teams instead of beating other teams by 20. That will pay off and make the girls better for the playoffs.”
