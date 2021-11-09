It’s a story Ted Lasso would love.
Addison Adcock is a fish out of water, much like the fictional football-turned-futbol coach. Upon moving from Pennsylvania to Englewood this year, Adcock had to shed her field hockey equipment and search for something new to do.
At first, that new thing was golf. As fate would have it, golf teammate and new bestie Izzy Ragazzone who, well, allow Adcock to fill in the rest with her ebullient, rapid-fire delivery:
“I had just taken up golf because field hockey was a fall season sport and I was like, ‘well, I’m not going to sit around and do nothing,’ so I started golfing and she said, ‘hey why don’t you come out for soccer,’ so I started soccer and weightlifting in the same season.”
There was another Ted Lasso moment in Lemon Bay’s season-opening 8-0 win on Tuesday against Clewiston. Akin to Lasso’s evergreen search for what it means to be offsides, so, too, is Adcock piecing together the sport’s idiosyncrasies.
“The positioning is about the same as field hockey, but otherwise, the offsides, it got me earlier,” Adcock said. “There’s no offsides in field hockey. You can be wherever you want to be and so I’m usually running to post and trying to chip it in as a forward, but instead I have to stay between the second-to-last defender and obviously it’s a whole new set of skills because I can’t use my stick – I have to use my feet and it’s been tough learning that.”
If that’s the case, Adcock is a fast-learner – she drilled two goals as a part of the Manta Rays’ rout.
“Addison up top is a newcomer who hasn’t played soccer before, so for her to be able to put two balls in the back of the net, watching her be super-aggressive up top, I’m excited to see that,” Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke said.
Adcock’s two goals were Lemon Bay’s final pair of scores on the evening and the celebration after her first – at the 8:50 mark of the first half off a pass from Jacoby Maldonado – triggered a memorable celebration.
“The excitement was there and the whole team, they all knew that I just started playing soccer, so they knew how big that was for me,” Adcock said. “To feel that reassurance, it felt amazing, I won’t lie.”
The entirety of the 40-minute, mercy rule-shortened match was reassuring for Lemon Bay as it seeks to establish a new identity in the post-Lauren Ragazzone era. Sophia Cherniak, Maldonado and Kylie Robbins dominated the pace and flow on offense with Adcock’s speed taking the top off the Clewiston defense.
Cherniak had two goals and three assists, Maldonado had two goals and two assists and Robbins had a goal, as well. Kerri Matson had Lemon Bay’s other goal, off a pass from Maldonado.
“Watching Jacoby, Kylie and Sophia in a triangle at the center there was exciting to watch,” Cooke said. “They were moving the ball really well, they were setting each other up, they weren’t looking to be selfish and they were setting their teammates up, so that was exciting to see.”
Lemon Bay’s youthful defense wasn’t really tested as Clewiston rarely moved the ball across the center line. That will change on Thursday when the Mantas travel to Cape Coral, a team that went 13-7-1 a year ago.
“Cape Coral will be a good test for our defense,” Cooke said. “There are still lots of things that we saw – it wasn’t as clean as we would have liked it and obviously, the defense will be a whole separate issue heading into Cape Coral.”
For now, though, the Mantas will revel in an easy win and the play of their novice-turned-lead goal scoring teammate (a three-way tie with Maldonado and Cherniak).
“I had only played soccer once in fourth grade,” Adcock said with a laugh. “But I cherry-picked the entire game. I didn’t know what was going on.”
