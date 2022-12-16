PUNTA GORDA — Looking back on Charlotte’s 8-2 win over rival Port Charlotte on Friday night, Charlotte coach Amanda Carr said it was easy to be proud of the win, but that wasn’t what she was most proud of.
“Overcoming the moment,” Carr said. “The moment is the intensity, the pressure. It is overcoming that and being stable with your emotions and maintaining that through the game. I know that is what I am most proud of them for: Overcoming all of those challenges, and self-induced pressure, emotions, and intensity.”
The Tarpons were able to put all the pressure aside, as their high-powered offense propelled them to victory.
With bragging rights on the line, intensity was on display from the start. The game was still scoreless at the first-half water break, but Charlotte came out of the pause ready to roll.
“She told us that this is our rival team, that we need to work for it,” Tiffany Giannese said of Carr’s talk during the break. “We have to work hard.”
Not only did Carr tell her team to work, she reassured them.
“The moment is going to come,” Carr said. “Keeping our foot on the gas. Sometimes in soccer, it takes one goal to fall, and then you get two, and three. They start dropping like that.”
Four minutes after the break, Charlotte’s Ava Hall shot from the left side and scored. After Hall gave the Tarpon’s a 1-0 lead, the Tarpons offense couldn’t be stopped. In the next 13 minutes, the Tarpons scored three goals behind three different players – Sidney Rootz, Alyssa Revilla and Giannese.
Port Charlotte would not go down without a fight.
In the second half, the Pirates were able to move past the Tarpon defenders, and make those opportunities count. Fourteen minutes into the half, Port Charlotte’s Alea Jones scored her team’s first goal, but four minutes later, Charlotte’s Faith Gibbons scored, shooting the ball past a diving Pirate’s goalie November Smoot.
The Pirates again dug deep as Elizabeth Simon scored, triggering notions of a comeback.
“To come back out and to continue to battle, and to start to put things on the board,” Port Charlotte coach Robert Theriault said. “They got a little bit nervous as we started to figure out how to put it in the back of the net. I give the girls a lot of credit for that. That’s what we try to teach, the game isn’t over until it’s over.”
Charlotte quickly put an end to it. The Tarpons scored three unanswered goals, once again behind three different players – Hall, Macie Goshorn and Kamila Pena to close it out.
Port Charlotte’s wo goals are the most Charlotte has allowed an opponent to score since its first game of the season.
The Tarpons improved to 7-0 on the season. With only four games left in the regular season, Carr isn’t focused on posting an undefeated record.
“I try to reflect to the girls, ‘Hey, the win is done, it is behind us,” Carr said. “Let’s focus on being better than yesterday, always being better than yesterday.”
