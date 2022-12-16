Sun Preps Logo

PUNTA GORDA — Looking back on Charlotte’s 8-2 win over rival Port Charlotte on Friday night, Charlotte coach Amanda Carr said it was easy to be proud of the win, but that wasn’t what she was most proud of.

“Overcoming the moment,” Carr said. “The moment is the intensity, the pressure. It is overcoming that and being stable with your emotions and maintaining that through the game. I know that is what I am most proud of them for: Overcoming all of those challenges, and self-induced pressure, emotions, and intensity.”


