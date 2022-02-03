ENGLEWOOD – In her time with the Lemon Bay girls soccer team, Lauren Ragazzone rewrote the Manta Rays record book.
Wednesday, Sophia Cherniak tried to rip a page out of it.
Cherniak came into the night’s District 4A-12 championship match against Bonita Springs four goals shy of breaking Ragazzone’s single-season record of 42. After the Mantas secured their second district title in three seasons with a 6-0 win, she stands tied at 42.
The senior’s three goals and three assists were matched by junior teammate Jacoby Maldonado, and put her in a great position to break the mark next week in the region quarterfinals.
Cherniak entered Wednesday’s game fresh off a six-goal effort during an 8-0 rout of Port Charlotte in the district semifinals.
“The last game I scored six, so I was like, four isn’t that much of a difference but (Bonita Springs) was a lot different than the last time we played them,” she said, referring to Lemon Bay’s 7-0 win against the Bullsharks on Jan. 13. “I feel like both of our teams had more energy and there was a lot more competitiveness.”
That didn’t stop Maldonado from scoring two early goals, followed by Cherniak’s first – a header off a pass from Maldonado – for a 3-0 lead at intermission.
Mantas coach Katie Cooke said recent work in practice showed dividends on Wednesday.
“We’ve gone to practice this week and really worked on 1-2 touch passing and I thought the girls did a phenomenal job of finding each other’s feet,” Cooke said. “Beautiful through balls, executing like we asked them to, so I was really happy with their play tonight.”
Maldonado opened the scoring in the second half, as well, taking a pass from Cherniak and nailing a shot from 30 yards out past the Bullsharks’ goalkeeper, who came up on a gamble and lost.
Cherniak made it 5-0 on one of her more classic goals – a breakaway up the middle with a defender on her hip ending with a point-blank shot past the goalkeeper. She followed a few minutes later with her record-tying goal and found herself with more than 18 minutes to get one last shot.
She had several opportunities, but most went high or wide. Her last attempt came with less than two minutes remaining. Her attempt to tuck it in the corner just barely missed.
“I really thought I had it,” she said.
“She has another game to give it a go, so we hope in the next game she can put it away and beat that record,” Cooke said. “She was trying, but what I love about that is even though she was going for the record, she was still unselfish and still feeding balls into Jacoby and Jacoby was trying to feed balls back to her. It was beautiful.”
Lemon Bay (15-5-1) will play host to a Region 4A-3 quarterfinal against an opponent to be determined. Cooke said this year’s bracket is shaping up to be a little more of a challenge than previous years.
“It’s probably a little more difficult path this year than we have had in the past,” she said. “In the past, we’ve been siting in a nice spot in the region. We’re third right now, but the two teams above us are in our region, so yeah, it’s going to be a little big tougher and we’re going to have to dig in there and have our best game.”
Should Cherniak nab that record-breaking goal, she might let her former teammate know about it.
“It would be so sweet,” Cherniak said. “I might have to send her a picture of myself when I do it.”
