BRADENTON — After suffering two non-competitive losses at the hand of Lakewood Ranch earlier this season, Venice knew what it was facing entering Monday night’s District 7A-8 semifinal.

Losing 6-1 and 7-0, to the undefeated Lady Mustangs during the regular season, Venice switched up its game plan and played with renewed resolve, holding a lead in the final minute of regulation before going on to lose, 7-4, in extra time at Lakewood Ranch High School.


