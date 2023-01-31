BRADENTON — After suffering two non-competitive losses at the hand of Lakewood Ranch earlier this season, Venice knew what it was facing entering Monday night’s District 7A-8 semifinal.
Losing 6-1 and 7-0, to the undefeated Lady Mustangs during the regular season, Venice switched up its game plan and played with renewed resolve, holding a lead in the final minute of regulation before going on to lose, 7-4, in extra time at Lakewood Ranch High School.
The loss ends Venice's season, as its seeding in Region 7A-2 is too low for it to receive an at-large bid to regionals.
“The mentality was not to let them have it again,” said senior forward Emma Mogford, who opened the scoring with a goal off an assist from Tatum Schilling in the seventh minute. “It was pretty hard getting over that, and getting everyone to fight for it and to buy in. But I think, as a family, we all came together on senior night, and that’s how we defeated it.”
Lakewood Ranch (16-0-1) hasn’t just given Venice trouble this season. The Mustangs have won all but three of their matches by multiple goals and are ranked as the No. 3 team in Class 7A.
Still, the Lady Indians (10-11-1) believed they could be the first team to win against them this season.
“Oh man, we had them beat,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. “I can’t say enough about the girls. They stepped up and played unbelievably. They followed our game plan. The energy was all there. It’s just a shame.
“We told (the players), we watched film from when we played them the other times. It was simple mistakes we were making, and they cleaned those up tonight.”
Each time one team seemed to seize an advantage, the other grabbed it right back.
A minute after Mogford’s goal, Lakewood Ranch responded with a point-blank poke in a crowded box from junior Rylee O’Shea.
Lakewood Ranch took its first lead in the 29th minute when junior captain Sophie Lemus intercepted the ball shortly after a goal kick and rifled in a score.
Ten minutes later, it was the Indians’ turn to counter, as senior midfielder Catherine Dalton floated in a goal with a minute to spare before halftime.
Knotted at 2-2 to open the second half, an aggressive attack from the Mustangs eventually resulted in an open look and goal from junior Madison Adams in the 58th minute.
Though the Mustangs’ defense kept Venice from getting many quality looks, a penalty in the box on junior Indie Rueda in the 69th minute set up a penalty kick that Tatum Schilling sent to the right corner of the net to tie the match at 3-3.
Just three minutes later, Rueda, playing in a reserve role, headed in a goal off a long bouncing pass from Dalton to give Venice a lead with under 10 minutes to play.
With the scoreboard ticking down the final 60 seconds, Mustangs senior Julia Magno raced down the field, beating her defender by a step before making a shot that sent the match to overtime.
Venice, already drained from a hard 80 minutes, went a man down when senior Jewel Medina received her second yellow card in the first minute of extra time.
“It hurt,” Bolyard said of losing a player. “We played a rough game and both teams left it all out on the field. When you go down a player, what a big advantage that is when you’re already that tired.”
Three minutes later, Lakewood Ranch opened its scoring barrage.
Sophomore Olivia Hadad and senior Elizabeth Fetchko each scored in the first period of extra time. Fetchko added another for good measure in the second period of extra time.
Lakewood Ranch outshot Venice, 26-16, with most of the damage coming in the later stages of the game as the Indians’ stamina started to fade.
“This was for the seniors,” Mogford said of Venice’s effort. “This was for the team. This was a story that seemed unstoppable and not able to happen, but we made it happen.
“We were really determined on working together as a team to beat the odds.”
