Lauren Ragazzone is not walking onto the pitch.
That’s the reality at Lemon Bay this year as the girls soccer team attempts to build on last year’s Class 4A Final Four appearance. Gone is the Mantas’ all-time leading scorer and with her, a ton of speed, knowledge and opponent fear.
Also gone is a wealth of experience on the back end, a defense that had played together for several seasons. All told, the 2020 Mantas went 15-8 and came within an overtime of advancing to the state championship.
What’s a team to do now? Mantas coach Katie Cooke had an easy answer, though she acknowledged its implementation is a process.
“Nothing replaces that game knowledge and soccer IQ, but luckily we are a team that builds around teamwork and not so much individual players,” Cooke said.
Though Lemon Bay loses Ragazzone’s 35 goals, they return senior Sophia Cherniak and junior Jacoby Maldonaldo, who scored a combined 30 goals when they had the opportunity a year ago. They will be asked to pick up some of the lost production. Newcomer Addison Adcock is the X-factor. The junior transfer from out-of-state is a field hockey athlete who is playing soccer for the first time. Cooke said she has Ragazzone’s speed and is quickly picking up the on the game’s intricacies.
“Up top, yes, we lost Lauren but we maintained Jacoby and we maintained Sophia and Kyle (Robbins) and added a newcomer in Addison,” Cooke said. ““You can’t always replace certain players, but you can try and work as a team and overcome the obstacles as they come. I feel like we have some big players who can do that for us.”
Cherniak had several big games for the Mantas a year ago, sometimes compensating for a defense’s focus on Ragazzone and sometimes helping the Mantas pour it on when Ragazzone was on a tear.
“I feel like our attack is definitely going to be a little bit different than last year,” Cherniak said. “I think this year we’re going to have to adjust in a way to try and pass the ball more up top.”
Cherniak said she thought opposing teams could have trouble figuring out how to defend the Mantas without Ragazzone as a focal point.
“I do feel like because Lauren was such a strong player, everybody focused on her,” she said. “I feel like this year with more new people coming in, we’ll have more opportunities to make it so teams don’t know what hit them.”
Maldonado agreed, but said she was aware how much the team’s success will rely on her and Cherniak.
“We have to take what Lauren had and put it on our shoulders – me and Sophia’s shoulders,” she said. “It will be on us to put it in the back of the net.”
On the back end of the field, Lemon Bay will trot out what amounts to an entirely new defense in front of returning goalkeeper Isabella Ragazzone – who stepped into the net full-time as a freshman last year – and sweeper Anabelle Mallard.
“Anabelle has been an outside marking back, but is going to take over the sweeper position,” Cooke said. “She is a great, commanding force on the field. Girls are confident in her play, so I think she’ll help organize those new players really well.”
The gaggle of freshmen include Sophia Ferjiani, who is stepping in for her graduated older sister, Izabella. Sophia Sweiderk is another promising freshman defender.
“It’s definitely a really young defense, which can be scary,” Isabella Ragazzone said. “I was a freshman last year playing goalkeeper and it’s definitely really intimidating because you’re playing girls who are four years older than you, but I think a lot of them will be able to hold their own.”
Cooke expects the defense will take a few lumps in the early going.
“That was what was so great about last year’s defense – those girls were a well-oiled machine that had been playing in the system for four years,” she said. “They had it down to a science, but we get to start fresh with this wave and by the time these girls are seniors, they’ll be a well-oiled machine. That’s the nature of high school soccer. You get what you get.”
Elsewhere:
Venice (16-4-1) finally broke through and won a state championship in 2020 and will seek to return to the title game for a third consecutive season. Gone from that team is Florida Player of the Year, Kiki Slattery, goalkeeper Ashton Pennell, midfielders Eileen Solomon and Rachel Dalton as well as forward Maddy Krause. Sarah Freddolino, Trinity Johnson, Catherine Dalton and Emma Mogford all return.
North Port (12-6-2) had a solid 2020 that ended in the region semifinals against eventual state champion Venice. In the offseason, coach Hans Duque stepped down, turning the job over to assistant and Bobcat alumnae, Sierra Mazzoni. The cupboard will not be bare as Sierra Spirk returns to build on an epic sophomore season that saw her drill a school-record 35 goals. Laci Nottingham (7 goals in 2020) will be asked to boost her production to make up for the graduation of seniors Emily Idoyaga and Aleena Purvis. Esther Pushkash returns in the net after starting all 20 games as a freshman a year ago.
DeSoto County (4-10-1) is in the unusual position of replacing 12 departed seniors with 13 incoming seniors. Not your typical turnover, to be sure. Second-year coach Saul Vazquez said this year’s team is stronger, athletically. Because of the overloaded senior roster, Vazquez said this season is not so much about wins and losses as it is gradually bringing along the four varsity underclassmen and the junior varsity while making sure the seniors have fun playing the game in their swan song.
Port Charlotte (5-10) had a plan at the end of 2020 to position itself for a more successful 2021. With roughly five games left in the season, coach Rob Theriault decided to turn the team over to a large group of freshmen. The transition began during Port Charlotte’s Senior Night and the results were instantaneous in a 9-1 romp against DeSoto County. Now-departed senior Andrea Halaby had a hat trick that night, but freshman McKayla Bernardi gave a glimpse of the future with a pair of goals.
Charlotte (6-6-1) saw the bottom drop out of its season at the halfway mark in 2020 when injuries ravaged the roster. The Tarpons began the season 6-1-1 but dropped their final five games of the season, including a disheartening 5-2 defeat against rival Port Charlotte. Among the Tarpons’ returning players will be junior Peyton Taylor, a versatile athlete who handled several roles on the team a year ago, including stepping in and playing goalkeeper in the season finale against Venice.
